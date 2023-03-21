Possible tornado as wild weather strikes South Island

A possible tornado overnight in Greymouth left several businesses damaged, with wild weather affecting much of the South Island throughout Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter told RNZ that a front moved through Westland around 10.30pm on Monday night — causing a possible tornado.

"There were some signals on our radar that suggests there may have been a tornado.

Damage on Taunui St, Greymouth (Source: Jake Lacey )

"Our severe weather forecasters are still investigating that, but at this stage, it looks like there was a possibility of one," she said.

In a statement to 1News, FENZ said multiple power lines were brought down by the "high winds", with roof lining being shifted.

"FENZ attended calls from 10:30pm about multiple powerlines down, and roof lining coming off," the agency said. "This was due to high winds.

Storm damage in Greymouth (Source: Jake Lacey)

"Majority of these incidents happened on Tainui Street, School Lane and Murray Street."

Paula McCobb from the Honda Farm Trail and Road shop told 1News that three windows had been broken as a result of the wild weather.

She says the damage was caused by flying debris from nearby. Additionally, McCobb said the business' roof appeared to have been lifted slightly as a result of the wind.

Eyewitness Jack Lacey who was driving at the time, told 1News that his car was nearly hit by a piece of roofing iron that had been blown into the air by the apparent tornado.

Wild weather across South Island

The possible tornado comes as forecasters have issued several weather warnings and watches across much of the South Island.

🟠🟡 Severe Weather Warnings and Watches update 🟡🟠



A deep low lies offshore Otago, moving northeastwards today, bringing severe southwest gales, heavy rain and large southerly waves for the eastern South Island.



Details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/BsOvGM7kdW — MetService (@MetService) March 20, 2023

They included orange heavy rain warnings and orange strong wind warnings.

Rossiter told RNZ a front had moved through overnight, bringing a change from a very strong, warm and moist northwesterly flow to a southerly flow.

"A deep low lies east of the lower South Island this morning before moving away to the east later. There is potential for severe gale southerlies, heavy rain and large southerly waves for eastern parts of the South Island," MetService said.

There are heavy rain warnings and strong wind warnings issued for Dunedin and Otago, while Christchurch was exposed to a strong wind warning and heavy rain watch.

Otago residents have been told to delay non-essential travel until later this afternoon.

"Power outages have been reported in Owaka and Dunedin suburbs while Waka Kotahi has urged caution due to the strong winds and surface flooding on several state highways in Otago," local civil defence said in a statement.

Photos show trees had fallen on one road in a rural part of Dunedin, while several other roads were closed due to blockages.

Upper Junction Road, Dunedin. (Source: 1News)

MetService expects settled weather for much of the country from Thursday.