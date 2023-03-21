World
Associated Press

Mountain lion claws US man relaxing in hot tub

1:19pm
A cougar, also known as a mountain lion. (file image)

A cougar, also known as a mountain lion. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

Wildlife officials in central Colorado say they're searching for a mountain lion that clawed a man's head while he was sitting in a hot tub with his wife at a rental home.

The man was soaking in the in-ground hot tub in a wooded subdivision west of Nathrop on Saturday night (local time) when he felt something grab his head, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

He screamed at the mountain lion and started splashing water while his wife shined a flashlight at the animal.

Authorities said it retreated to the top of a hill and continued to watch the couple.

The man and his wife were able to get back into the home, where they cleaned his wounds and called the property owner, who happened to work for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The man had four superficial scratches on the top of his head and near his right ear, but he declined medical treatment.

“We think it’s likely the mountain lion saw the man’s head move in the darkness at ground-level but didn’t recognise the people in the hot tub,” said Sean Shepherd, area wildlife manager based in Salida.

“The couple did the right thing by making noise and shining a light on the lion."

State wildlife officers immediately began searching for the big cat along a steep ridge near a creek but couldn't find any tracks in the frozen snow.

But they set a trap nearby and will continue to monitor mountain lion activity near Nathrop, a mountainous area known for its outdoor activities.

Saturday night’s encounter was the first reported mountain lion attack on a person in Colorado since February 2022.

Wildlife officials say at least 27 people have been injured in mountain lion attacks in Colorado since 1990, three of them fatally.

WorldAnimalsNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Colorado dentist fatally added cyanide to wife's protein shakes

Colorado dentist fatally added cyanide to wife's protein shakes

While his wife lay dying in hospital, police allege James Craig was meeting with a woman he planned to start a new life with.

39 mins ago

Biden signs bill on Covid origins declassification

Biden signs bill on Covid origins declassification

The legislation directs the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

2:00pm

US prepares for unprecedented likely arrest of Trump

US prepares for unprecedented likely arrest of Trump

10:43am

'Anyone missing a cat' - cabin crew's odd mid-flight announcement

'Anyone missing a cat' - cabin crew's odd mid-flight announcement

10:17am

Trump's call for protests get muted reaction from supporters

Trump's call for protests get muted reaction from supporters

9:37pm

Salsa dancing spiders among 600 new species found in Australia

Salsa dancing spiders among 600 new species found in Australia

Mon, Mar 20

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Councillor’s frustration at 'systemic issues' with Auckland's ferries

Councillor’s frustration at 'systemic issues' with Auckland's ferries

15 mins ago

Credit Suisse takeover: Will it calm financial fears?

Credit Suisse takeover: Will it calm financial fears?

18 mins ago

New details on second Gloriavale Christian Community revealed

1:55

New details on second Gloriavale Christian Community revealed

39 mins ago

Colorado dentist fatally added cyanide to wife's protein shakes

Colorado dentist fatally added cyanide to wife's protein shakes

45 mins ago

Image of man sought over 'violent' Queenstown bar assault released

Image of man sought over 'violent' Queenstown bar assault released

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video