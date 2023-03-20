World
Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits occupied city of Mariupol

7:58am
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev in Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev in Crimea. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday morning (local time), in his first trip to the Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

Mariupol became a worldwide symbol of defiance after outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces held out in a steel mill there for nearly three months before Moscow finally took control of it in May.

Earlier, on Saturday (local time), Putin travelled to Crimea, a short distance southwest of Mariupol, to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine.

The visits came days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader accusing him of war crimes.

Putin arrived in Mariupol by helicopter and then drove himself around the city's "memorial sites", concert hall and coastline, the Russian reports said, without specifying exactly when the visit took place.

They said Putin also met with local residents in the city's Nevskyi district.

Speaking to the state RIA agency, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnulin made clear that Russia was in Mariupol to stay.

He said the government hoped to finish the reconstruction of its blasted downtown by the end of the year.

"People have started to return. When they saw that reconstruction is under way, people started actively returning," Khusnulin told RIA.

When Moscow fully captured the city in May, an estimated 100,000 people remained out of a pre-war population of 450,000. Many were trapped without food, water, heat or electricity. Relentless bombardment left rows upon rows of shattered or hollowed-out buildings.

Mariupol's plight first came into focus with a Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital on March 9 last year, less than two weeks after Russian troops moved into Ukraine.

A week later, about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theatre that was serving as the city's largest bomb shelter. Evidence obtained by the AP last spring suggested that the real death toll could be closer to 600.

A small group of Ukrainian fighters held out for 83 days in the sprawling Azovstal steel works in eastern Mariupol before surrendering, their dogged defence tying down Russian forces and coming to symbolise Ukrainian tenacity in the face of Moscow's aggression.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world denounced as illegal, and moved on last September to officially claim four regions in Ukraine's south and east as Russian territory, following referendums that Kyiv and the West described as a sham.

