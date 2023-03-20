World
Associated Press

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia

11:11am

Millions of fish have washed up dead in southeastern Australia in a die-off that authorities and scientists say is caused by depleted oxygen levels in the river after recent floods and hot weather.

Residents of the Outback town of Menindee in New South Wales state complained of a terrible smell from the dead fish.

“The stink was terrible. I nearly had to put a mask on,” said local nature photographer Geoff Looney.

“I was worried about my own health. That water right in the top comes down to our pumping station for the town. People north of Menindee say there’s cod and perch floating down the river everywhere,” he said.

The Department of Primary Industries said the fish deaths were likely caused by low oxygen levels as floods recede, a situation made worse by fish needing more oxygen because of the warmer weather.

Police have established an emergency operations centre in Menindee to coordinate a massive cleanup this week.

Dead fish float on the surface of the lower Darling-Baaka River near the New South Wales state far west town of Menindee, Australia, on Saturday.

Dead fish float on the surface of the lower Darling-Baaka River near the New South Wales state far west town of Menindee, Australia, on Saturday. (Source: Associated Press)

State Emergency Operations Controller Peter Thurtell said the immediate focus was to provide a clean water supply to residents.

“There is no need for community concern as the initial assessment has determined multiple viable solutions to maintain water supply to the Menindee township and surrounds,” he said.

State agencies also started to release higher-quality water where possible to boost dissolved oxygen levels in the area.

“We’ve just sort of started to clean up, and then this has happened, and that’s sort of you’re walking around in a dried-up mess and then you’re smelling this putrid smell. It’s a terrible smell and horrible to see all those dead fish,” said Jan Dening, a Menindee resident.

Mass fish kills have been reported on the Darling-Baaka River in recent weeks. Tens of thousands of fish were found at the same spot in late February, while there have been several reports of dead fish downstream toward Pooncarie, near the borders of South Australia and Victoria states.

Enormous fish kills occurred on the river at Menindee during severe drought conditions in late 2018 and early 2019, with locals estimating millions of deaths.

WorldAustralia

SHARE

More Stories

Neo-Nazi crackdown on the cards in Victoria after Melbourne clash

Neo-Nazi crackdown on the cards in Victoria after Melbourne clash

About 30 men from the National Socialist Movement marched along Spring Street in Melbourne at an anti-transgender rights rally on Saturday afternoon.

7:21pm

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

This comes days after Australia announced it would buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the US, which will be able to fire Tomahawk missiles.

Fri, Mar 17

Cyclist injured after homemade e-bike explodes in Australia

Cyclist injured after homemade e-bike explodes in Australia

Fri, Mar 17

0:07

Drunk, drugged driver who killed 4 Sydney kids loses final appeal bid

Drunk, drugged driver who killed 4 Sydney kids loses final appeal bid

Fri, Mar 17

Australian scientists discover new species of 'giant' spider

Australian scientists discover new species of 'giant' spider

Fri, Mar 17

Stun grenade lost by police in suburban Queensland street

Stun grenade lost by police in suburban Queensland street

Fri, Mar 17

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Putin hails China's willingness to help settle Ukraine conflict

2:36

Putin hails China's willingness to help settle Ukraine conflict

23 mins ago

Union says unskilled migrants at meat works, demands industry probe

Union says unskilled migrants at meat works, demands industry probe

49 mins ago

Greens take aim at 'visionless govt', National-ACT coalition

2:37

Greens take aim at 'visionless govt', National-ACT coalition

11:11am

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia

1:52

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia

10:52am

'Determined' Wayne Brown declares war on Auckland road cones

1:43

'Determined' Wayne Brown declares war on Auckland road cones

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video