Australian doctor linked to baby deaths banned from practising

5:05pm
Stock image of doctor's stethoscope and clipboard.

Stock image of doctor's stethoscope and clipboard. (Source: Getty)

The former director of a Victorian medical service where 11 babies died is unlikely to practise again after being banned for 10 years.

Lee Gruner was a consultant director of medical services at Djerriwarrh Health at Bacchus Marsh from 2009 to 2015.

In 2016, a scathing review found the babies died in potentially avoidable circumstances at the service between 2001 and 2014.

On Monday, Dr Gruner had her registration cancelled by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

She is also banned from reapplying for registration for 10 years and as she is aged in her 70s, she is unlikely to practise again.

The tribunal found Dr Gruner failed to ensure the safe delivery of clinical services during the cluster of stillbirths and newborn deaths at the hospital and that three allegations of professional misconduct were proven.

It found she continued in her role in circumstances where she ought to have known the requirements of the role could not be adequately or safely fulfilled.

Dr Gruner was also found to have continued in her role without requiring a clear and documented statement of her expected professional obligations.

She failed to ensure the safe delivery of services by not doing appropriate staff performance reviews, and not ensuring proper records were kept and that medical staff had the right credentials, the tribunal found.

The decision concludes the final tribunal matter relating to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and Medical Board of Australia's investigations into practitioners working at what is now called Bacchus Marsh Hospital between October 2011 to February 2013.

Crime and Justice

