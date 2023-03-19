New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

US defence official says door is open for further talks with NZ

46 mins ago
Kurt Campbell in 2010.

Kurt Campbell in 2010. (Source: Getty)

A top ranking United States defence official says New Zealand has been receptive to working with AUKUS in the cyber arena.

Kurt Campbell, Joe Biden's National Security Council co-ordinator for the Indo Pacific, briefed media in Wellington this morning on the defence pact between Australia, the UK and the US.

He said the US was now looking for other working group partners, and from his perspective the door was open for further talks with New Zealand.

"We agreed that we would launch the critical components of AUKUS, and then take steps to look at other partners," he said.

"I will say, we've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested."

Campbell confirmed the United States was continuing its diplomatic push in the Pacific.

He will visit the Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands as the next stops on his diplomacy tour.

No promise given to US to assist in potential Taiwan conflict in exchange for subs - Canberra

Meanwhile, Australia's Minister of Defence Richard Marles said the country had not gained access to American submarines by promising it would join any potential conflict over Taiwan.

Any decision around a future conflict would be made by the government of the day, he said.

Under the AUKUS pact, Australia will get three American-made Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines and will build up to eight further nuclear-powered submarines domestically.

Marles said securing trade pathways was crucial, particularly in areas such as the South China Sea.

"The maintenance of the rules-based order as we understand it, freedom of navigation, freedom of overflight, is completely in Australia's interest, and we need to make sure that we have a capability which can back up that interest."

He said the future nuclear-powered submarines would be used to protect shipping routes to and from Australia.

New Zealand is increasingly reliant on commercial shipping hubs in Australia for transport of its imports and exports.

Former Australian prime ministers Paul Keating and Malcolm Turnbull have questioned how Australia can maintain its sovereignty in the nuclear submarines deal.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandNorth AmericaDefenceTechnology

SHARE

More Stories

App selling discounted surplus food expands into South Island

App selling discounted surplus food expands into South Island

Foodprint was launched in 2019 and now has 350 eateries across the country on the mobile app.

5:19pm

Kiwi academic: Oral exams an alternative in AI era

Kiwi academic: Oral exams an alternative in AI era

Victoria University's Simon McCallum says AI language models are developing faster than detection tools.

11:52am

6:25

Kiwis contacted after major Australian cyber attack

Kiwis contacted after major Australian cyber attack

Fri, Mar 17

Parliamentary Service bans TikTok on its devices

Parliamentary Service bans TikTok on its devices

Fri, Mar 17

2:23

Inside NZ's newest VR gaming warehouse with 'world-first' tech

Inside NZ's newest VR gaming warehouse with 'world-first' tech

Fri, Mar 17

2:06

UK bans TikTok on government phones on security grounds

UK bans TikTok on government phones on security grounds

Fri, Mar 17

Latest

Popular

46 mins ago

US defence official says door is open for further talks with NZ

US defence official says door is open for further talks with NZ

9:17pm

Police identify body found in West Auckland waterway

0:26

Police identify body found in West Auckland waterway

9:05pm

Omer to replace Robertson as Labour's Wellington Central candidate

Omer to replace Robertson as Labour's Wellington Central candidate

8:37pm

Good Sorts: Meet the Timaru woman who never says no to visitors

2:40

Good Sorts: Meet the Timaru woman who never says no to visitors

8:33pm

Fiji village reaps rewards of contentious mining license

2:44

Fiji village reaps rewards of contentious mining license

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video