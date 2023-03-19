Politics

Rainbow Greens ask Govt to ban anti-transgender activist from NZ

35 mins ago
The Green Party's immigration spokesperson, Ricardo Menendez-March.

The Green Party's immigration spokesperson, Ricardo Menendez-March. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Green Party says the Government should stop a British anti-transgender activist from visiting New Zealand.

Supporters of Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, were seen to be giving Nazi salutes and abusing rainbow community counter-protesters at her event in Melbourne yesterday.

Three people were arrested as clashes broke out between those attending the anti-transgender rally and hundreds of other protesters rallying in favour of transgender rights, The Canberra Times reported.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman told the publication a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly putting a female officer in a headlock and taking her to the ground, and a 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly slapping an officer in the neck.

Another 22-year-old was arrested for unlawful assault, the spokeswoman said.

Keen-Minshull is set to speak at events in New Zealand next week.

Green Party immigration spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March said the Government needed to consider the security risks to New Zealanders.

"I do think we should be considering whether her arrival to Aotearoa could pose a security risk for our communities and the repercussions that it could have when it comes to galvanising the far-right."

The Rainbow Greens have written to the Immigration Minister, calling for Keen-Minshull to be banned.

Australian Liberal MPs David Southwick and Brad Battin said in a joint statement that yesterday's incident was "an affront to every Victorian who values our inclusive, tolerant and multicultural society".

"The behaviours today by neo-Nazis are a deliberate attempt to incite hatred and violence and are nothing short of sickening," it continued.

"These shameful individuals and the hateful ideology they push have no place in our state and must never be tolerated."

