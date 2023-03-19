Police seek help identifying body found in West Auckland waterway

Police are appealing for help identifying a person found dead in a West Auckland waterway.

The body was found in a waterway near Edmonton Road, Henderson shortly before 10am yesterday, police said.

Police are treating the death as "unexplained" and are working to determine the identity of the dead person and what happened.

"The deceased is a tall young man of heavy build, with medium-length black hair to below his ears. He is possibly of Polynesian descent," police said.

The ring from the dead person's left hand. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was wearing blue jeans and a light-brown tartan shirt, and the brown boots pictured. He was wearing the ring pictured, on his left hand."

The dead person's boots. (Source: Supplied)

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 105, or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report' and referencing 230318/8196.