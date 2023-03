One person has died after a car caught fire on Auckland's Quay St.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 11.40am this morning.

The fire was extinguished but one person who was inside the car at the time has been found dead.

"Inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances that led to the fire," police said.

Quay St is expected to be blocked for several hours, with people being asked to avoid the area.