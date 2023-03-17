Watch: Russian jet crashes into US drone over Black Sea

The Pentagon has released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a US Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone's propeller.

The incident, which took place in international airspace, led to the drone crashing in the Black Sea and has raised tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

The US military's declassified 42-second colour footage shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 Reaper drone and releasing fuel as it passes, the Pentagon said.

Dumping the fuel appeared to be aimed at blinding the drone's optical instruments to drive it from the area.

On a second approach, either the same jet or another Russian fighter that had been shadowing the MQ-9 struck the drone's propeller, damaging a blade, according to the US military, which said it then ditched the unmanned aircraft in the sea.

The video excerpt released by the Pentagon does not show events before or after the apparent fuel-dumping confrontation and does not show the Russian warplane striking the drone.

Russia said its fighters didn't strike the drone and claimed the unmanned aerial vehicle went down after making a sharp manoeuvre.

Asked on Thursday (local time) if Russia would try to recover the drone debris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the decision was up to the military.

"If they consider it necessary to do so in the Black Sea for the benefit of our interests and our security, they will do it," he said.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, said on Wednesday (local time) that an attempt would be made.

US officials have expressed confidence that nothing of military value would remain from the drone even if Russia managed to retrieve the wreckage. They left open the possibility of trying to recover portions of the downed US$32 million (NZ$52 million) aircraft, which they said crashed into waters that were 1200 to 1500m deep, although the US does not have any ships in the area.

Russia and NATO member countries routinely intercept each other's warplanes, but the drone incident marked the first time since the Cold War that a US aircraft went down during such a confrontation, raising concerns it could bring the United States and Russia closer to a direct conflict.

Moscow has repeatedly voiced concern about US intelligence flights near the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and illegally annexed.