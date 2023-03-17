Rain delays start to second Test at Basin Reserve

Rain has delayed the toss and start of play this morning on the first day of the second cricket Test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve.

Heavy rain fell overnight in Wellington and continued through the morning, making a scheduled start at 11am impossible.

Showers were expected to continue throughout the day.

New Zealand leads the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first test at Christchurch by two wickets on the last ball.

Sri Lanka is expected to consider selecting a fourth seam bowler on a green Basin Reserve pitch.

New Zealand will be without seamer Neil Wagner who joined with Kane Williamson for the winning run in Christchurch while playing with a torn hamstring and a bulging disc in his back. Doug Bracewell was expected to take Wagner’s place in his first test since 2016.