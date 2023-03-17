Cricket
Associated Press

Rain delays start to second Test at Basin Reserve

13 mins ago
The covers go on ahead of day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The covers go on ahead of day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: Photosport)

Rain has delayed the toss and start of play this morning on the first day of the second cricket Test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve.

Heavy rain fell overnight in Wellington and continued through the morning, making a scheduled start at 11am impossible.

Showers were expected to continue throughout the day.

New Zealand leads the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first test at Christchurch by two wickets on the last ball.

Sri Lanka is expected to consider selecting a fourth seam bowler on a green Basin Reserve pitch.

New Zealand will be without seamer Neil Wagner who joined with Kane Williamson for the winning run in Christchurch while playing with a torn hamstring and a bulging disc in his back. Doug Bracewell was expected to take Wagner’s place in his first test since 2016.

CricketBlack Caps

SHARE

More Stories

Kane Williamson still enjoying the romance of Test cricket

Kane Williamson still enjoying the romance of Test cricket

Black Caps batter Williamson isn't thinking about quitting Test cricket, saying it has a quality that the other formats of the game don't have.

2:13pm

Wagner adamant 'it's definitely not the end' of Test career

Wagner adamant 'it's definitely not the end' of Test career

The 37-year-old bowler is determined to get back in Test whites for New Zealand once he shrugs off the serious injuries he sustained against Sri Lanka.

Wed, Mar 15

'Little bit sore' - Wagner reflects on Hagley Oval Test heroics

'Little bit sore' - Wagner reflects on Hagley Oval Test heroics

Tue, Mar 14

1:58

Latham to lead Black Caps for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Latham to lead Black Caps for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Tue, Mar 14

Coming up clutch: Williamson the king of fourth innings chases

Coming up clutch: Williamson the king of fourth innings chases

Tue, Mar 14

0:37

Williamson's heroics lead NZ to epic last-ball win over Sri Lanka

Williamson's heroics lead NZ to epic last-ball win over Sri Lanka

Mon, Mar 13

0:37

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

First look at Auckland Airport's $3.9 billion redevelopment

First look at Auckland Airport's $3.9 billion redevelopment

13 mins ago

Rain delays start to second Test at Basin Reserve

Rain delays start to second Test at Basin Reserve

38 mins ago

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in central Dunedin

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in central Dunedin

44 mins ago

Stun grenade lost by police in suburban Queensland street

Stun grenade lost by police in suburban Queensland street

47 mins ago

Ben Affleck explains reason for 'grouchy' Grammys face

Ben Affleck explains reason for 'grouchy' Grammys face

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video