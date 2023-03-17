New Zealand
1News

Quick-thinking neighbour alerts police to getaway van after youths rob liquor store

By Jane Nixon, Digital Reporter
12:38pm
Howick Liquorland.

Howick Liquorland. (Source: 1News)

A quick-thinking neighbour across the road from an East Auckland Liquorland store alerted police to the number plate of a vehicle a group of youths took off in, after they allegedly robbed the premises of thousands of dollars worth of stock.

The group of six, aged between 10 and 15, several wielding hammers, are accused of storming Howick Liquorland just after 9am on Wednesday.

“A stolen white van used by the offenders was spotted soon after by attending police units and was subsequently spiked,” police told 1News in a statement.

The police eagle helicopter tracked the vehicle to an address in South Auckland’s Manurewa. Police said the vehicle was “deliberately” driven through a fence at a residential property.

“The occupants of the van have decamped into the address and six offenders were subsequently taken into custody without incident. Three were arrested and appeared in the Manukau Youth Court on Wednesday and the other three were released and referred to Police’s Youth Aid Service.”

A residential neighbour across the road from the Howick store was quick to spot the incident unfold, and called police immediately as she watched the getaway vehicle leave the scene.

Another neighbouring business told 1News they heard the alarm go off at Liquorland and closed their doors.

“We heard it all happen,” she said, adding that she has upgraded their security system after a number of ram-raids have taken place in the area over the past year.

Most of the stolen stock has now been returned to the store owner.

New Zealand

