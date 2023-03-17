New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Lower-paid govt contractors' wages went up 46% in 2022

5:03pm
Person on phone.

Person on phone. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

New figures out on what the government pays contractors show steep rate rises of up to 46%, but also drops of up to 15%.

By Phil Pennington of rnz.co.nz

National has been castigating the Government about the spending.

An updated benchmark of rates to help departments monitor the spending has just been issued for only the second time by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

It compares 2021 to the 2022 financial year using the average rate for the top 10 commonly reported job categories.

Overall, contractors were getting 8.5% more in 2022, just ahead of inflation and well ahead of most private and public sector wage rises.

IT contractors, as usual, dominate the high rates, at up to about $250 an hour and averages about $150.

But it is much lower paid public-facing roles, such as helpdesk, contact centre, and customer service contracts, that went up the greatest percentage, 46%, in the year to July 2022.

These average more like $50-$60 an hour.

"Of those previously paid more than $125 per hour, increases have been minimal to non-existent with only one job category (programme directors/managers) matching or outpacing inflation," the ministry told RNZ on Thursday.

IT roles, in general went up 11%, and non-IT by just 6%.

"We have high inflation and a tight labour market, including a skills shortage and low unemployment," said ministry delivery services director Matt Perkins.

It was only the benchmark's second year, and "long-term trends will become more evident over time".

"Agencies continue to make their own decisions on what rates are acceptable", balancing skills, experience and the project on offer, Perkins said.

One objective was to promote transparency across the procurement system.

"The intention of publishing the benchmark data is to provide government agencies with greater confidence when making hiring decisions," he said.

The benchmark data has been accessed about 700 times in the last year.

New ZealandEmployment

SHARE

More Stories

Teacher strike leaves parents struggling to juggle childcare

Teacher strike leaves parents struggling to juggle childcare

Some are worried about the ongoing effects on their children’s education.

Thu, Mar 16

1:50

Mum says employer's pressure on son to drive caused fatal crash

Mum says employer's pressure on son to drive caused fatal crash

Palmerston North men Floyd Harris and Jake Ginders died in a road crash in January 2019.

Thu, Mar 16

Photos: Teachers nationwide take to the streets for day of strike action

Photos: Teachers nationwide take to the streets for day of strike action

Thu, Mar 16

3:19

Safety failures at bakery sees two workers suffer hand disfigurements

Safety failures at bakery sees two workers suffer hand disfigurements

Thu, Mar 16

Jan Tinetti 'very disappointed' ahead of teacher strike today

Jan Tinetti 'very disappointed' ahead of teacher strike today

Thu, Mar 16

4:58

'Underpaid and undervalued': Greens support teachers' strike

'Underpaid and undervalued': Greens support teachers' strike

Thu, Mar 16

1:16

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

BREAKING

Man at centre of West Auckland shooting dies in hospital

3:14

Man at centre of West Auckland shooting dies in hospital

25 mins ago

Labour MP for Whangārei announces retirement

Labour MP for Whangārei announces retirement

45 mins ago

Black Caps start strongly amid blustery Wellington weather

Black Caps start strongly amid blustery Wellington weather

6:04pm

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

5:39pm

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video