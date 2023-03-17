Politics

rnz.co.nz

Labour MP for Whangārei announces retirement

24 mins ago
Emily Henderson

Emily Henderson (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Labour MP Emily Henderson will retire from politics at the upcoming election after three years representing Whangārei.

Henderson made history as the first woman electorate MP to represent Whangārei and the first Labour MP for Whangārei in over 45 years.

She was first elected in 2020, narrowly beating National MP Dr Shane Reti.

"It's been a huge privilege and joy to represent Whangarei and to be part of this Labour government over the last three years," she said in a statement.

Henderson plans to return to her legal career.

"I entered Parliament with a long history of law reform in the family and criminal courts, including helping to set up the Sexual Violence Courts and it is to this work I intend to return.

"When I entered Parliament I campaigned hard to get funding to rebuild our shamefully neglected hospital in Whangārei.

"I'm proud that our Labour Government has committed to the hospital rebuild - the biggest infrastructure investment in Whangarei's history."

Henderson thanked the people of her electorate.

"Thank you, Whangārei, for the privilege of working with and for you. Together we have made a difference."

Henderson will carry on being the MP for Whangārei until the 23 October election.

New ZealandNorthlandPolitics

SHARE

More Stories

Stuart Nash demoted but keeping remaining portfolios

Stuart Nash demoted but keeping remaining portfolios

A third instance has come to light.

2:53pm

3:29

Full video: Hipkins fronts media over Nash saga

Full video: Hipkins fronts media over Nash saga

Stuart Nash resigned from his position as Police Minister on Wednesday but could be set to have more portfolios stripped today.

2:43pm

'It's pretty brutal': Outgoing MP Todd Muller on politics

'It's pretty brutal': Outgoing MP Todd Muller on politics

12:48pm

3:11

Ex-National Party leader Todd Muller to retire from politics

Ex-National Party leader Todd Muller to retire from politics

9:54am

'It's just taking too long': Wairoa presses PM on cyclone aid

'It's just taking too long': Wairoa presses PM on cyclone aid

6:19am

1:18

Analysis: Nash's continued tenure far less tenable now

Analysis: Nash's continued tenure far less tenable now

Thu, Mar 16

3:31

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

BREAKING

Man at centre of West Auckland shooting dies in hospital

3:14

Man at centre of West Auckland shooting dies in hospital

24 mins ago

Labour MP for Whangārei announces retirement

Labour MP for Whangārei announces retirement

43 mins ago

Black Caps start strongly amid blustery Wellington weather

Black Caps start strongly amid blustery Wellington weather

6:04pm

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

5:39pm

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video