World
Associated Press

Boy, 14, arrested for drug-related killing of 8 in Mexico

9:48am
A district in Mexico City (file image).

A district in Mexico City (file image). (Source: Getty)

Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed 'El Chapito' for the drug-related killing of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department said.

The boy allegedly rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on a family in the low-income Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan. Another man was also arrested in the January 22 killings, and seven other members of the gang, were arrested on drug charges.

The victims were holding a party at their house at the time of the attack, which also left five adults and two children wounded. It was reportedly a birthday party.

The boy's name was not released, but his nickname — 'Little Chapo' — is an apparent reference to imprisoned drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.

The motive in the killings has not been made public, but drug gangs in Mexico frequently dabble in kidnapping and contract killing. They also kill rivals selling drugs on their territory, or people who owe them money.

Mexico is no stranger to child killers.

In 2010, soldiers detained a 14-year-old boy nicknamed 'El Ponchis'. The boy claimed he was kidnapped at the age of 11 and forced to work for the Cartel of the South Pacific, a branch of the splintered Beltran Leyva gang, and that he had participated in at least four decapitations.

After his arrest, the boy — who authorities identified only by his first name, Edgar — told reporters that he was drugged and threatened into committing the crimes.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Stun grenade lost by police in suburban Queensland street

Stun grenade lost by police in suburban Queensland street

Police realised the device had been lost after an audit of specialist police gear used in a nearly 10-hour siege.

44 mins ago

Oklahoman pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one

Oklahoman pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one

Lawrence Paul Anderson cooked and tried to serve the heart to his aunt and uncle, before killing the latter and a four-year-old girl.

8:17am

UK bans TikTok on government phones on security grounds

UK bans TikTok on government phones on security grounds

7:25am

Watch: Russian jet crashes into US drone over Black Sea

Watch: Russian jet crashes into US drone over Black Sea

6:50am

0:41

Businessman with Trump links arrested in $2 billion fraud conspiracy

Businessman with Trump links arrested in $2 billion fraud conspiracy

6:45pm

Data of more than 300k customers stolen in Aussie finance service hack

Data of more than 300k customers stolen in Aussie finance service hack

4:19pm

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

First look at Auckland Airport's $3.9 billion redevelopment

First look at Auckland Airport's $3.9 billion redevelopment

12 mins ago

Rain delays start to second Test at Basin Reserve

Rain delays start to second Test at Basin Reserve

38 mins ago

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in central Dunedin

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in central Dunedin

44 mins ago

Stun grenade lost by police in suburban Queensland street

Stun grenade lost by police in suburban Queensland street

46 mins ago

Ben Affleck explains reason for 'grouchy' Grammys face

Ben Affleck explains reason for 'grouchy' Grammys face

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video