Playboy magazine relaunches in digital form

12:19pm
Amanda Cerny on cover of digital Playboy.

Amanda Cerny on cover of digital Playboy. (Source: Playboy)

Playboy magazine is relaunching in digital form.

The print edition of the adult publication came to an end in March 2020, nearly 70 years after it first launched, but it is coming back as part of the brand's recently-launched platform that allows creators to charge a fee for access to exclusive content, similar to OnlyFans.

In its new form, selected creator features will be available for free but full photo shoots and behind-the-scenes footage will only be available to subscribers of each content-generator on Playboy.com.

The company said: "[The digital magazine will feature] most successful and up-and-coming creators in editorial features, cover shoots, Playboy fashion spreads and more.

“Since the launch of its premium platform, Playboy has already been publishing personal stories written by its creators about their lives and why they are proud to be on Playboy."

The first cover of the relaunch features former Playmate Amanda Cerny - who has earned more than US$1 million to date on the creator platform - as a 'platinum bunny', with the full issue set to be released later this year and selected images from the photoshoot only available on her personal page.

She said in a statement: “A Playboy creator is someone who is able to embrace their creativity, their sexuality and freely and unapologetically express themselves.

“I can’t wait to share more of my journey with exclusive behind-the-scenes content with my fans on my Playboy channel.”

The subscription platform - which launched last September - differs from OnlyFans in that porn is not allowed.

A spokesperson said: “Many of our creators do not have nudity on their pages.

“While we allow nudity, we do not allow explicit content/pornography… We are not positioning this as an ‘adult’ platform — it’s for everyone, including mainstream creators sharing behind the scenes of their lives.”

According to the firm's chief brand officer, Rachel Webber, older Generation-Z creators see Playboy as a symbol of prestige.

She said: “We’re laser-focused on building the safest and most lucrative and engaging creator platform in the world...

“They want a platform free from advertiser-driven content constraints, and also one represented by an aspirational brand they want to be associated with.”

