Kane Williamson still enjoying the romance of Test cricket

Black Caps batter Kane Williamson isn't thinking about quitting Test cricket saying it has a romance that the other formats of the game don't have.

The joy of having chalked up yet another New Zealand Test batting milestone pales into insignificance for Williamson as he reflects on another dramatic Test win.

Williamson made 121 not out, his 27th test century to further extend his lead at the top of New Zealand's Test century makers list, as he guided the Black Caps to their last gasp win over Sri Lanka in Christchurch which came hot on the heels of the one run win over England.

The Black Caps play their final Test of the domestic summer in the second test against Sri Lanka starting at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

Williamson says while personal milestones are nice to reflect on they're not what motivates him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you sit in the dressing room afterwards you don't think about yourself, you think about the five days and the contributions that were made throughout.

"There were so many in the week and the week before that should all be acknowledged in very much the same way because the value of them were so high."

The 32-year-old says the last couple of weeks have been special.

"It's great that we've had a couple of those experiences and hopefully there are plenty of people that are enjoying it.

"For us it's special to be involved in five days of test cricket with the competition fierce and for it to pan out in results that are by the finest of margins."

Kane Williamson raises his bat after scoring a century against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval. (Source: Photosport)

After this week's second Test against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve, the Black Caps aren't scheduled to play test cricket again until the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williamson hasn't put a lot of thought into how much longer he'll be playing the longest version of the game.

"I enjoy it and love being a part of the team, I'm not that old and I enjoy the challenges that come with the international game.

"Test cricket is the pinnacle, it was what got me inspired about the game.

"Having said that it's enjoyable to be a part of all the formats and it's refreshing and it can certainly help grow your game.

"Test cricket is special, there is a romance to it and there is a bond in working really hard for a long time and ending up in some of the situations that we've found ourselves in.

"You can't replicate that in the other formats."

Williamson will head to the Indian Premier League after this test to join up with the Gujarat Titans for his ninth season in the T20 competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz