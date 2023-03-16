World
Associated Press

Footage shows truck being swept off bridge in Turkey floods

12:00pm

Floods caused by torrential rains hit two Turkish provinces that were devastated by last month’s catastrophic earthquake, killing at least 14 people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials said today.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said rescue teams were still searching for five people reported missing in three locations, after the flash floods turned streets in Adiyaman and Sanliurfa provinces into rivers, swept away cars, inundated homes and drenched campsites sheltering earthquake survivors.

At least 12 people were killed in Sanliurfa, including five Syrian nationals whose bodies were found inside a flooded basement apartment and two other people who died inside a van that was trapped at an underpass.

In Adiyaman, two people drowned after surging waters swept away a container home sheltering a family of earthquake survivors.

Television footage from Sanliurfa showed flood waters surging along a street and sweeping away cars and debris. Rescuers, using a rope, were seen lifting a man to safety from the inundated underpass. Elsewhere, another person was pulled out of the floodwaters by people who dangled a twisted sheet from the window of a building.

“When I woke up, our houses were under water,” Melek Yildirim told the state-run Anadolu Agency after being evacuated from an inundated street in Sanliurfa by boat. “The situation is miserable.”

Yildirim said: “We've even forgotten about the earthquake. We've forgotten everything. Household goods, even cars were in the water. May God not allow us to live through this again.”

Several people were evacuated from camps where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from the intensive care unit of a hospital in Sanliurfa, HaberTurk reported.

The raging waters caused part of a highway in the region to collapse.

Turkey's disaster management agency said more than a dozen professional divers were involved in the rescue efforts in each of the two provinces.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged.

WorldWeather NewsNatural Disasters

SHARE

More Stories

27,000 to evacuate as atmospheric river pounds California

27,000 to evacuate as atmospheric river pounds California

Damaging winds with gusts topping 113km/h blew out windows, and there were numerous reports of falling trees.

2:58pm

Study finds Cyclone Gabrielle rainfall affected by climate change

Study finds Cyclone Gabrielle rainfall affected by climate change

Climate change fuelled the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti last month.

Wed, Mar 15

1:55

Global floods, droughts worsening with warming, study finds

Global floods, droughts worsening with warming, study finds

Tue, Mar 14

State of emergency ends tomorrow in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti

State of emergency ends tomorrow in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti

Mon, Mar 13

3:23

Social media star walking 280km to raise money for cyclone relief

Social media star walking 280km to raise money for cyclone relief

Mon, Mar 13

3:27

Coromandel's SH25A not expected to re-open for '9 to 12 months'

Coromandel's SH25A not expected to re-open for '9 to 12 months'

Mon, Mar 13

6:04

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Speculation of second person in new Joseph Ahuriri CCTV dismissed

1:06

Speculation of second person in new Joseph Ahuriri CCTV dismissed

5 mins ago

Gross domestic product shrinks 0.6% in December quarter

Gross domestic product shrinks 0.6% in December quarter

11 mins ago

Officer 'unnecessarily' punched, kicked restrained man in custody unit

Officer 'unnecessarily' punched, kicked restrained man in custody unit

12 mins ago

Women's team players ask FIFA for equal World Cup money

Women's team players ask FIFA for equal World Cup money

37 mins ago

Robertson reserved on All Blacks chat - 'Best I say nothing'

Robertson reserved on All Blacks chat - 'Best I say nothing'

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video