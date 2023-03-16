Credit Suisse shares plunge as bank fears spread to Europe

Fears about the world banking system spread to Europe on Wednesday (local time) as shares in the globally connected Swiss bank Credit Suisse plunged and dragged down other major European lenders in the wake of bank failures in the United States.

At one point, Credit Suisse shares lost more than a quarter of their value, hitting a record low after the bank's biggest shareholder — the Saudi National Bank — told news outlets that it would not put more money into the Swiss lender, which was beset by problems long before the US banks collapsed.

The turmoil prompted an automatic pause in trading of Credit Suisse shares on the Swiss market and sent shares of other European banks tumbling, some by double digits. That fanned new fears about the health of financial institutions following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US.

Speaking on Wednesday at a financial conference in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann defended the bank, saying, "We already took the medicine" to reduce risks.

When asked if he would rule out government assistance in the future, he said: "That's not a topic... We are regulated. We have strong capital ratios, very strong balance sheet. We are all hands on deck, so that's not a topic whatsoever."

ADVERTISEMENT

But Switzerland's central bank announced late on Wednesday that it was prepared to act, saying it would support Credit Suisse if needed. A statement from the bank did not specify whether the support would come in the form of cash or loans or other assistance. At the moment, regulators said, they believe the bank has enough money to meet its obligations.

A day earlier, Credit Suisse reported that managers had identified "material weaknesses" in the bank's internal controls on financial reporting as of the end of last year. That fanned new doubts about the bank's ability to weather the storm.

Credit Suisse stock dropped about 30%, to about 1.6 Swiss francs (NZ$2.77), before clawing back to a 24% loss at 1.70 francs (NZ$2.95) at the close of trading on the SIX stock exchange. At its lowest, the price was down more than 85% from February 2021.

The stock has suffered a long, sustained decline: In 2007, the bank's shares traded at more than 80 francs (NZ$138.60) each.

With concerns about the possibility of more hidden trouble in the banking system, investors were quick to sell bank stocks.

France's Societe Generale SA dropped 12% at one point. France's BNP Paribas fell more than 10%. Germany's Deutsche Bank tumbled 8%, and Britain's Barclays Bank was down nearly 8%. Trading in the two French banks was briefly suspended.

The STOXX Banks index of 21 leading European lenders sagged 8.4% following relative calm in the markets on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit Suisse is "a much bigger concern for the global economy" than the midsize US banks that collapsed, said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist for Capital Economics.

It has multiple subsidiaries outside Switzerland and handles trading for hedge funds.

"Credit Suisse is not just a Swiss problem but a global one," he said.

He noted, however, that the bank's "problems were well known so do not come as a complete shock to either investors or policymakers".

The troubles "once more raise the question about whether this is the beginning of a global crisis or just another 'idiosyncratic' case," Kenningham said in a note. "Credit Suisse was widely seen as the weakest link among Europe's large banks, but it is not the only bank which has struggled with weak profitability in recent years."