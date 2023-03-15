Survivors of Christchurch terror attacks reflect four years on

A survivor of the Christchurch terror attacks has spread a message of love and peace four years after the Christchurch terror attacks.

Fifty-one people were killed and 40 others were injured in shootings at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

Survivor Temel Atacocugu was shot nine times at Al Noor Mosque and has had many rounds of surgery in the years since.

He told Breakfast he remembers March 19, 2019 as a "terrible day".

"It's incredible, the darkest day for me and I'm sure for New Zealand too," he said.

Atacocugu said it is important "not only for the Muslim community, it is also important for the New Zealand nation" to remember the horrors of that day "to get lessons to not happen again in the future".

He said he believes he survived the attack to be a "peace maker and "peace spreader".

"I think that's what my reason I survived there, like [I was] reborn and starting to talk about spreading the peace against extremism."

Atacocugu last year completed a 360km charity walk from Dunedin to Christchurch — following the path of the gunman — to promote peace rather than hate.

The journey had to be changed to a bike ride eight days after it began due to a blood infection.

"That's why I'm alive and I am a survivor."

He called the experience and the support he received "an incredible moment for me".

"I never forget what I have experienced while on this journey and I see as a loss of beautiful people living out there and then loss of people [who] wants the peace and secure life in this life like before March 15."

Atacocugu said after arriving at Al Noor Mosque, he "saw lots of people there who wants love".

"If we love each other and if we become as friends, everything will be easy."

'He would be very proud'

Dr Hamimah Tuyan's husband Zekeriya was killed in the terror attacks, but rather than retreat into her own grief, she has become a voice for the voiceless.

She founded the Sakinah Community Trust, a women-led group comprising of the next of kin of those lost in the terror attacks.

Tuyan said while March 15 "is never an easy time of the year", the survivors and loved ones of the people who were killed "try to be as strong as we can be and be as resilient as we navigate through all the processes and the systems and the services and have our needs addressed".

"How we have reacted or responded to March 15 is something that he would be very proud of," she said of her late husband.

"A very humble man, he was a very hardworking man, he was a very loving man and in his quiet — quiet but firm — self, he would have done what I, and some of my friends, are doing right now in response to March 15."

Tuyan said while there has been an "outpouring of aroha" in the years following the attacks, "there are still forces that seek to divide, the forces that seek to misinform".

She said the trust organised Unity Week as "an annual reminder — not just for ourselves, but for our children, our whānau, our colleagues, our neighbours and even leaders — to put aside time during this period to reflect on the lessons of March 15, if we have learnt any, and to recommit ourselves, to tell ourselves, to recommit ourselves to continue engaging with each other towards shifting social attitudes".

"We feel that the work of changing attitudes, breaking down stereotypes and bias through increasing positive inter-group contact and experiences, must be one of the national strategies towards social cohesion."