Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea

A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday (local time) in a "brazen violation of international law", causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle, the US said.

Moscow said the US drone manoeuvred sharply and crashed into water following an encounter with Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept it near Crimea, but insisted its warplanes didn't fire their weapons or hit the drone.

The incident, which raised tensions over Moscow's war in Ukraine, appeared to mark the first time since the height of the Cold War that a US aircraft was brought down after being hit by a Russian warplane.

The US European Command said in a statement that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets "conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept" of a US MQ-9 drone that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea.

It said one of the Russian fighters "struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing US forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters". Prior to that, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 several times before the collision in "a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner", US European Command said.

"This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," it added.

US Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said the MQ-9 aircraft was "conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9". He added that "in fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash".

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the incident occurred over international waters, well clear of Ukraine, after the Russian jets had flown in the vicinity of the drone for 30 to 40 minutes. There did not appear to be any communications between the aircraft before the collision, Ryder added.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the US drone was flying over the Black Sea near Crimea and intruded in the area that was declared off limits by Russia as part of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, causing the military to scramble fighters to intercept it.

"As a result of sharp manoeuvre, the MQ-9 drone went into uncontrollable flight with a loss of altitude and crashed into water," it said. "The Russian fighters didn't use their weapons or impact the unmanned aerial vehicle, and they safely returned to their base."

White House national security spokesman John Kirby emphasised that the incident wouldn't deter the US from continuing their missions in the area.

“If the message is that they want to deter or dissuade us from flying, and operating in international airspace, over the Black Sea, then that message will fail," Kirby said. "We're going to continue to fly and operate in international airspace over international waters. The Black Sea belongs to no one nation."