World
Associated Press

Remains of 160 people found in San Francisco cremation warehouse

43 mins ago
Ashes in urn file image.

Ashes in urn file image. (Source: istock.com)

San Francisco Bay Area officials were working today to identify the families of 160 people whose remains were found in a warehouse used by a cremation business whose license was suspended.

Six bodies and the ash remains of 154 other people were found earlier this month at a warehouse in Hayward after the California Cemetery, and Funeral Bureau received several complaints from customers saying Oceanview Cremations had stopped responding to them, Alameda County sheriff lieutenant Tya Modeste said.

Oceanview Cremations had a corporate license that was suspended in 2018 and an individual license under the same name that was suspended last year and was not supposed to be operating or keeping remains in a warehouse, Modeste said.

“Many of the families say that they paid to have their loved one's ashes dispersed at sea, and obviously, that didn’t happen," she said.

Other families complained Oceanview Cremations, which is based in Hayward, a city 48 kilometres southeast of San Francisco, did not return their messages when seeking to pick up their loved one's remains.

“One family said they called over 100 times, and they never got a callback,” Modeste said.

Modeste said the remains date back to 2013 and that Oceanview Cremations received them from families in 15 Northern California counties but that the business did a poor job keeping records and that no contracts were found.

She said the business owner, Robert Smith, was not cooperating with officials. A telephone number listed for the company was disconnected, and Smith couldn't be reached for comment.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has identified five of the bodies and has a tentative identification of the other one, Modeste said.

The ash remains have tags with names and the county where the person died, but no other information or contact information for next of kin, she said.

Officials now have to check different databases to find out their relatives. So far, 11 families of the deceased have been contacted, she said.

Anyone who used Oceanview Cremations between 2013 and 2022 to arrange their loved one’s cremation and who may have questions about what happened to those remains should contact Alameda County officials.

WorldNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Biden says Jimmy Carter has asked him to deliver his eulogy

Biden says Jimmy Carter has asked him to deliver his eulogy

"He asked me to do his eulogy," Biden said, before stopping himself from saying more.

6:06pm

San Francisco considers $8m slavery reparations for every Black adult

San Francisco considers $8m slavery reparations for every Black adult

Other ideas include guaranteed annual incomes of at least $155,000 for 250 years and homes in San Francisco for just $1.60 per family.

3:57pm

Jail time for US woman who pretended to be Marine with cancer

Jail time for US woman who pretended to be Marine with cancer

3:09pm

27,000 to evacuate as atmospheric river pounds California

27,000 to evacuate as atmospheric river pounds California

2:58pm

What's known - and not - about US-Russia military air crash

What's known - and not - about US-Russia military air crash

12:23pm

Bodycam footage shows what led to 'aggressive' Ohio zebra shooting

Bodycam footage shows what led to 'aggressive' Ohio zebra shooting

11:16am

0:44

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

More clashes in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan

More clashes in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan

24 mins ago

HRC wants to hear from survivors of conversion therapy

HRC wants to hear from survivors of conversion therapy

43 mins ago

Remains of 160 people found in San Francisco cremation warehouse

Remains of 160 people found in San Francisco cremation warehouse

7:34pm

Warriors debutant Tuaupiki ready to step up for club and culture

2:11

Warriors debutant Tuaupiki ready to step up for club and culture

7:19pm

My husband was killed in March 15 - here's how I've found peace and unity

My husband was killed in March 15 - here's how I've found peace and unity

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6