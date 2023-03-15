League
AAP

NRL order 11-day stand down after concussions

35 mins ago
Kalyn Ponga of the Knights lays on the ground after colliding with Asu Kepaoa of the Tigers.

Kalyn Ponga of the Knights lays on the ground after colliding with Asu Kepaoa of the Tigers. (Source: Getty)

The NRL has told clubs players must be sidelined for 11 days after a concussion in the biggest shake up to its player safety protocols in close to a decade.

The ARL Commission met on Tuesday night to determine updates to the game's concussion policy, with the rules to come into effect from Thursday's round-three opener between Manly and Parramatta.

Under the new rules, players who have been diagnosed with a concussion will be automatically stood down for an 11-day period.

That will mean they are guaranteed to miss the following weekend's match, and potentially a second game depending on turnaround times.

Players will only be able to return sooner in exceptional circumstances, after being given approval from an NRL-appointed independent neurologist.

To return early, it will need to be deemed the player was asymptomatic the day following the concussion and that cognitive testing has returned to normal.

Players will be ineligible to apply for an early return if they have had five or more concussions previously, experienced a concussion in the past three months or have had a prolonged recovery in the past.

The rules comes as injured players in the AFL launch a class action against the league, seeking up to AU$1 billion in damages.

The NRL say their changes are about player safety rather than legal threats, following advice from experts and after watching worldwide trends.

"There is no greater priority for us than player safety. It's front and centre of everything we do," ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys said.

"Our current head injury protocols are exceptionally strong.

"Following a review of the data and the expert advice we have received, the Commission have enhanced these protocols even further by providing a mandatory 11-day stand-down period following a diagnosed concussion."

The NRL will also consider ramping up its processes, monitoring technologies such as blood and saliva testing as a tool for diagnosing concussions.

The updated protocols mark the biggest change to the NRL's approach to concussions since the introduction of the head injury assessment system in 2014.

They bring the sport into line with World Rugby, who last year introduced an 11-day stand-down period for the 15-player game.

Manly coach Anthony Seibold on Wednesday backed the move, having experienced the World Rugby system first-hand during his time as an assistant coach with England.

"I have experienced it before and would have no qualms with it," Seibold said.

"It's about protecting the players and protecting their health, both in the short-term and long-term."

The changes come days after the latest concussion suffered by Kalyn Ponga, with Newcastle weighing up how to best deal with his fourth brain injury in 10 months.

LeagueNRL

SHARE

More Stories

No Pride Round in NRL calendar for 2023

No Pride Round in NRL calendar for 2023

The topic of a Pride Round remains a difficult one for the league, after seven Manly players boycotted the club's Rainbow jersey last year.

10:52am

Former Kiwis wing Isaako flying again under Bennett at Dolphins

Former Kiwis wing Isaako flying again under Bennett at Dolphins

Jamayne Isaako has credited being coached by Wayne Bennett again for his superb start to the 2023 NRL season.

Tue, Mar 14

Aussie police to investigate racial abuse of NRL star Mitchell

Aussie police to investigate racial abuse of NRL star Mitchell

Fri, Mar 10

Warriors looking to make statement against Roosters, Cowboys

Warriors looking to make statement against Roosters, Cowboys

Wed, Mar 8

1:43

Knights fuming over late Ponga call in loss to Warriors

Knights fuming over late Ponga call in loss to Warriors

Sat, Mar 4

Storm overcome Eels in opening night golden-point thriller

Storm overcome Eels in opening night golden-point thriller

Fri, Mar 3

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Environmentalists despair at state of Gisborne river following cyclone

Environmentalists despair at state of Gisborne river following cyclone

18 mins ago

Biden says Jimmy Carter has asked him to deliver his eulogy

Biden says Jimmy Carter has asked him to deliver his eulogy

35 mins ago

NRL order 11-day stand down after concussions

NRL order 11-day stand down after concussions

54 mins ago

Mosque attacks gave Auckland woman confidence to start wearing hijab

Mosque attacks gave Auckland woman confidence to start wearing hijab

5:13pm

Man's teeth removed in week-long Sydney kidnap ordeal

Man's teeth removed in week-long Sydney kidnap ordeal

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6