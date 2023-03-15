No more time for gamesmanship as Breakers chase NBL title

The performance of the referees grabbed the headlines in the last couple of games of the NBL Finals, but the Breakers are ignoring the chatter as they attempt to win their first title since 2015.

The fifth and final game will be played in Sydney tonight with the Kings favoured to retain their title.

The Auckland based side won game four 80-70 at home on Sunday, but Kings coach Chase Buford claimed the referees were too lenient on the hosts.

Breakers captain Tom Abercrombie says he's not interested in the sideline chatter.

"All that talk is just a bit of a chess match really between coaches and as a player we're just focussed on going out there and trying to play the way we want to play."

However Abercrombie isn't surprised that the off court tensions have gone up a level when so much is on the line.

"Both teams want it badly, it brings out all sorts of emotions and whenever there's discussion and story lines around a five game series things are going to bubble to the surface.

"But we're completely focussed on what we're doing and embracing who we are and continuing to do that for one more game."

Dererk Pardon comes under pressure from Tim Soares and Jaylin Galloway. (Source: Photosport)

The Kings have only lost two in a row once this season and to retain that record and win tonight they'll need to continue their pressure on defence.

It will also be impressive if the Breakers can win game five on the road, with the last side to win the decider away from home was Melbourne in 2008.

"To stop the Sydney Kings you need to do a lot of things well," Breakers coach Modi Maor said.

Abercrombie agrees and feels winning the deciding game will take a massive effort.

"Absolutely emptying the tank again and giving everything that we've got.

"Playing hard, playing the right way, playing our style of basketball.

"Everyone wants to win and we're going to go out and try our best, try not to put myself in that position too much of imagining what could happen because there's a job there to do and that's what I'm focussed on."

Abercrombie and the Breakers have won the NBL four times.

The Kings have also won the title four times.

