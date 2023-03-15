World
AAP

Murder charge after Victorian man allegedly set on fire

1:15pm
Property where Victoria man allegedly set on fire

Property where Victoria man allegedly set on fire (Source: Nine)

A man is expected to be charged with murder with police accusing him of setting another man on fire in Victoria's northwest.

The men were allegedly involved in an altercation at a property in Wheatsheaf near Daylesford on Tuesday morning, before the 69-year-old victim was set alight.

He was flown to hospital in critical condition and died overnight.

The other man, a 63-year-old from Wheatsheaf, was arrested at the scene and is expected to have his attempted murder charge upgraded to murder.

He will face Ballarat Magistrates Court today.

