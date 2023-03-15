Mosque attacks gave Auckland woman confidence to start wearing hijab

The tragic events of 15 March four years ago helped an Auckland woman gain the confidence to start wearing a hijab.

Rhanas Ali told RNZs First Up she was shocked to find out about the terrorist attacks at the Christchurch mosques on 15 March in 2019.

Even more so when she learnt, she knew one of the 51 victims.

Soon after, Ali went to work, where her office colleagues held a minute of silence for the victims. All her colleagues wore a hijab in respect of those who died.

As a Muslim woman herself, it was that day she decided she would try to start wearing a hijab.

Until then, Ali said she had been uncomfortable at the idea of wearing one.

"But I thought, 'No, I'll start. I'll give it a go. I can always take it off if I'm not confident'."

Ali told First Up she was "very nervous" to put it on. She used to walk to work and worried about what people on the streets may say.

But she started wearing it to work, matching her outfit to her hijab.

She tried a lot of different styles, and everyone was accepting and gave her compliments on how she styled it.

Wearing a hijab to work also helped her save money, as she used to spend "lots" of money on her hair.

Another Auckland woman, Ayesha, told First Up she had been wearing the hijab for four years when the attacks took place.

She, too, knew someone who died.

Despite the terrible event that took place, Ayesha said she felt more confident about being visibly Muslim now.

"Whenever someone does make a comment, I'm just like 'what do you mean by that?' Or I take that opportunity to educate them, whereas before I would've just ignored it.

"You have no right to judge me or question me."

Ayesha said she would spend today, the anniversary of the terror attack, praying and remembering those who lost their lives.