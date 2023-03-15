World
More clashes in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan

8:42pm
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones toward riot police officers firing tear gas to disperse them during clashes.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones toward riot police officers firing tear gas to disperse them during clashes. (Source: Associated Press)

Clashes between Pakistan's police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan persisted for a second day outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday, a day after officers went to arrest him for failing to appear in court on graft charges.

There have also been clashes between Khan's supporters and police in other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Police have been firing tear gas since Tuesday at the house as the 70-year-old opposition leader's supporters hurled rocks and bricks at the officers.

The upscale area of Zaman Park, where Khan lives, remained under siege, and the government was sending additional police to tackle the situation after hundreds of Khan's supporters showed unexpected perseverance.

Early Wednesday, Khan emerged from his house to meet with his supporters, who faced tear gas and police batons the whole night to save him from arrest. He said he was ready to travel to Islamabad on March 18 under his arrest warrant, but police did not accept the offer.

The confrontation outside Khan's house continued.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior party leader from Khan’s party, claimed Wednesday that hundreds of Khan’s supporters were so far. He said a court in Islamabad was expected to hear a petition from Khan's legal team about suspending his arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, about a dozen police and some 35 of Khan's supporters were reported injured as tear gas shells and pieces of bricks littered the pavement as Khan's followers fought back with batons they had brought to resist police.

The Punjab provincial government, in a statement Wednesday, said more than 100 police officers were injured in clashes with Khan’s supporters. They denied Khan's allegation that officers were using live ammunition.

A riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes.

A riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes. (Source: 1News)

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, was ordered to appear before a judge in Islamabad on Friday to answer charges of illegally selling state gifts he had received during his term as premier and concealing his assets.

The former premier has avoided appearances before the court since November, when he was wounded in a gun attack at a protest rally in eastern Punjab province, claiming he was not medically fit to travel from Lahore to Islamabad to face indictment.

Last week, he went to Islamabad to appear before three courts, but he failed to appear before the fourth court to face indictment in the graft case, which is a legal process for starting his trial.

Khan has claimed that the string of cases against him, which includes terrorism charges, is a plot by the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to discredit the former cricket star turned Islamist politician.

From his home, Khan urged his followers on Tuesday to fight on even if he is arrested. “They think this nation will fall asleep when Imran Khan is jailed,” he wrote on Twitter. “You need to prove them wrong.”

On Wednesday, he tweeted that there was a plot “to abduct & assassinate” him.

8:42pm

