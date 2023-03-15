'Kill them with kindness': Ashley Graham on Hugh Grant interview

Ashley Graham is aiming to stick to her mum's advice amid the fallout from her car-crash Oscars interview with Hugh Grant.

The model, 34, was faced with curt answers, smirks and an eye roll from Grant, 62, when she interviewed him at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday (local time). The footage went viral and led to the actor being bombarded with hatred and criticism for everything from being "dismissive" to "rude", with many branding him an "a******" in social media posts about the chat.

Graham told TMZ when she was asked about her reaction to the wave of support she has had since the interview: "You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness."

Grant's reactions to Graham during her chat saw it branded "the worst interview ever", with droves of critics lashing out at the Four Weddings and a Funeral actor for his "disinterest" during the backstage interview.

The chat included Grant telling Graham he was wearing "my suit" when she asked him who designed his tuxedo, before he added: "My tailor."

He also told her when she asked him what it was liked to act in Glass Onion: "Well, I'm barely in it, I was in it for about three seconds."

When Graham added: "You had fun right?", Hugh said: "Emm... almost" before he turned away with a microphone in hand and rolled his eyes.

Later during the Oscars evening, Grant poked fun at himself as he said his face was ageing as well as a scrotum.

He made the gag as he reunited with his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Andie MacDowell, 64, nearly 30 years after they starred in the rom-com to present the award for Best Production Design.

Dad-of-five Hugh, who was at the Oscars with his wife of five years Anna Eberstein, 40, opened their segment by saying they were there to "raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturiser".

He added: "Andie has been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I have never used one in my life."

After pointing at his former co-star, he called her "still stunning" and then pointed at himself before adding: "Basically a scrotum."