Jail time for US woman who pretended to be Marine with cancer

A former social worker at a Rhode Island veterans' hospital who used stolen patient information to brazenly pass herself off as a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer and fraudulently collect nearly US$300,000 (NZ$480,000) in benefits, charitable contributions, and donations was sentenced today to nearly six years in prison.

A US District Court in Providence also ordered Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 32, to pay full restitution.

Cavanaugh attended public events in uniform where she spoke about the struggles veterans face, bought a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star to wear, and was even named commander of a Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Then, in early 2022 she was exposed when a charity she applied to for funds became suspicious and started checking her background.

"Sarah Cavanaugh's conduct in the course of her scheme is nothing short of appalling," US Attorney Zachary Cunha said in a statement.

"By brazenly laying claim to the honour, service, and sacrifice of real veterans, this defendant preyed on the charity and decency of others for her own shameless financial gain."

Cavanaugh's defence attorney, Kensley Barrett, had sought a two-year sentence citing her lack of a criminal history, low risk of reoffending, and the "significant price" she has already paid through public disgrace, loss of her professional license, the breakup of her marriage, and even online death threats.

Cavanaugh, who pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals, apologised in court.

There is no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the US military. She did, however, work as a licensed social worker for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Providence.

It was through the job that she gained access to documents, personal information and medical records belonging to a real veteran with cancer, which she used to create fraudulent documents and medical records in her name that said she had been honourably discharged and had cancer, prosecutors said when she was charged last March.

When Cavanaugh said that she could not afford the insurance deductibles for her cancer treatment, the same veteran whose identity she had stolen and who is identified in court papers only by his initials, agreed to pay them for her — an act that "plumbed the depths of moral depravity", prosecutors said.

Cavanaugh said she served in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2009 until 2016, rose to the rank of corporal, and was being treated for lung cancer as a result of exposure to burn pits and from inhaling particulate matter from a bomb explosion, according to authorities.

She took her fraud to such extremes, authorities said, that she told people at her gym that injuries to her fingers left her unable to tie her shoes, so someone else had to get down on their knees to tie her laces whenever she wanted to work out.

In one victim impact statement submitted to the court, a real veteran she met said she took a spot in a therapeutic veterans art program that could have gone to a veteran. The veteran told the court that a friend who applied for the program, known as CreatiVets, was not accepted and later took his own life.

Cavanaugh is remorseful, her attorney wrote in court documents. She suffered from "severe trauma during her formative years in high school" and through her job developed a connection with the veterans she cared for.