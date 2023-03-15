World
Associated Press

Fake sex abuse claims get British woman 8.5 year prison term

1:43pm
Cumbria Police undated handout photo of Eleanor Williams.

Cumbria Police undated handout photo of Eleanor Williams. (Source: Associated Press)

A woman who falsely claimed she was drugged, raped and forced to work as a prostitute was sentenced on Tuesday (local time) to more than eight years imprisonment in a case that fuelled racial tensions in Britain.

Eleanor Williams, 22, said on Facebook in May 2020 — in a post shared more than 100,000 times — that she had been beaten, abused and trafficked by south Asian men, stoking months of anger, fear and acts of vandalism in her hometown of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

Williams was convicted by a jury in Preston Crown Court in January of acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

At the time of the Facebook post, police suspected Williams's wild allegations of violent rapes and sexual trafficking overseas had been fabricated and that she had beaten herself with a hammer to support her claims.

Judge Robert Altham said he couldn't explain Williams' motivation, but said the accusations were a "complete fiction" that capitalised on real instances in which men — sometimes of south Asian descent — had exploited teenage girls by grooming them first with gifts, booze and drugs before abusing them.

"I'm sure she chose to lie about Asian men because she was modelling her lies on other cases of national prominence," Altham said.

"She regarded the prospects of being believed as greater if she based them on cases already in the public consciousness."

Three of the accused men told authorities they tried to take their own lives while under suspicion.

Williams had claimed that Mohammed Ramzan, a business owner, had groomed her from the age of 12 and took her to Amsterdam where she was forced to have sex for money and sold her at auction.

Mohammed Ramzan, right, with his wife Nicola Holt.

Mohammed Ramzan, right, with his wife Nicola Holt. (Source: Associated Press)

Police later discovered that when Williams was in the Netherlands, Ramzan's bank card was being used back home in Barrow.

Her claims that he took her to Blackpool, threatened to kill her and where she was brutally raped by multiple men collapsed when video showed she was there alone and had watched YouTube in her hotel room, Altham said.

Ramzan said he received countless death threats from around the world on social media. He was in such despair that he tried to kill himself in front of his family, had his car windows smashed and his once-successful businesses were ruined, Altham said.

"I'm not sure how my family and I are going to recover from this," Ramzan told reporters outside court.

"The mud sticks and I fear it may take some time."

The worst turmoil in three decades roiled Barrow, Altham said, with the town divided between those who believed police were complicit in a cover up of Williams' allegations and others who feared vigilantes.

The local newspaper was boycotted — and later folded — after reporting that Williams was under investigation for perverting justice.

Defence attorney Louise Blackwell KC said Williams maintains her allegations were true.

Williams offered an apology of sorts in a letter to the court saying: "I'm not saying I'm guilty but I know I have done wrong on some of this and I'm sorry."

She said she never instigated any of the unrest in her community, but Altham said it was foreseeable that people of Pakistani heritage would be targeted based on her post.

"I'm devastated at the trouble that has been caused in Barrow," she said in the letter. "If I knew what consequences would have come from that status I never would have posted it."

WorldUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Jail time for US woman who pretended to be Marine with cancer

Jail time for US woman who pretended to be Marine with cancer

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh collected nearly $480,000 in benefits, and donations. She spoke at events in uniform about the struggles veterans face.

46 mins ago

Murder charge after Victorian man allegedly set on fire

Murder charge after Victorian man allegedly set on fire

The 69-year-old man was set alight after an altercation with another man at a property near Daylesford yesterday morning.

1:15pm

What's known - and not - about US-Russia military air crash

What's known - and not - about US-Russia military air crash

12:23pm

Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea

Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea

8:56am

Children aged 12, 13, accused of killing German girl

Children aged 12, 13, accused of killing German girl

8:33am

Melbourne doctor accused of slitting wife's throat with knife, pen

Melbourne doctor accused of slitting wife's throat with knife, pen

6:16pm

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Sarah Ferguson recounts nightclub arrest with Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson recounts nightclub arrest with Princess Diana

22 mins ago

Wagner adamant 'it's definitely not the end' of Test career

Wagner adamant 'it's definitely not the end' of Test career

27 mins ago

NZ's balance of payments deficit hits record $33.8 billion

NZ's balance of payments deficit hits record $33.8 billion

46 mins ago

Jail time for US woman who pretended to be Marine with cancer

Jail time for US woman who pretended to be Marine with cancer

55 mins ago

University of Otago branding could change for first time in decades

University of Otago branding could change for first time in decades

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6