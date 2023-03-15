Football
Erling Haaland scores five goals in astonishing 30-minute rampage

11:49am

Erling Haaland has scored a record-equalling five goals in a Champions League match to lead Manchester City into the quarter-finals.

Haaland was substituted after 63 minutes against RB Leipzig this morning, with City leading 6-0 in the match.

It finished 7-0 and 8-1 on aggregate with captain Ilkay Gundogay and Kevin De Bruyne also netting with the last kick of the game.

Norway international Haaland became the fastest player to reach 30 goals in the competition when putting the English champions 2-0 up in the round-of-16 second leg at Etihad Stadium.

At 22 years, 236 days old, he is also the youngest player to reach that landmark, surpassing Kylian Mbappe, who was 22 years, 352 days when he scored his 30th Champions League goal.

But Haaland, who had fired City ahead from the penalty spot after 22 minutes, wasn't finished with his double. He completed his hat-trick just before halftime to give Pep Guardiola's team a 3-0 lead at the break.

With his father, former City player Alf Inge, cheering in the crowd, Haaland scored his fourth in the 54th and his fifth in the 57th.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his fifth goal.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his fifth goal. (Source: Getty)

Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano are the only other players to have scored five goals in a Champions League match.

In this morning's other match, FC Porto were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Inter Milan meaning the Italian club progressed to the last eight 1-0 on aggregate.

