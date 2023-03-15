World
AAP

Bull shark responsible for teen girl's death in Perth river

4:22pm
File image: Bull shark.

File image: Bull shark. (Source: istock.com)

Bull sharks swimming through WA's Swan River will be tagged and monitored, after testing confirmed the species was involved in a teenage girl's death.

Using tags and acoustic monitoring receivers, WA authorities will be able to track the movements of bull sharks during summer and autumn, when mothers often enter rivers to give birth.

Including the species in the state's tagging program will help authorities better understand risks and improve community safety, Environment Minister Reece Whitby said.

"The Swan and Canning rivers are a recreational playground," he said.

"The expansion of the tagging program will help researchers learn more about the movements of bull sharks and build an evidence-based approach to shark mitigation in our estuaries."

Authorities confirmed the presence of bull shark DNA in an investigation into the death of 16-year-old Stella Berry last month.

Berry was swimming near the Fremantle traffic bridge when she was attacked on February 4 in the first fatal shark incident in the Swan River in 100 years.

Two years ago, Perth man Cameron Wrathall was swimming in the same river when he was badly bitten on the leg by a bull shark.

Bull sharks are common in waters around Australia, and are the only species of shark that regularly inhabit freshwater.

WorldAnimalsAustralia

SHARE

More Stories

Man's teeth removed in week-long Sydney kidnap ordeal

Man's teeth removed in week-long Sydney kidnap ordeal

"This is a very serious crime. The level of violence displayed was extreme," police said.

5:13pm

Murder charge after Victorian man allegedly set on fire

Murder charge after Victorian man allegedly set on fire

The 69-year-old man was set alight after an altercation with another man at a property near Daylesford yesterday morning.

1:15pm

Bindi Irwin thanks well-wishers after endometriosis diagnosis

Bindi Irwin thanks well-wishers after endometriosis diagnosis

11:59am

Bodycam footage shows what led to 'aggressive' Ohio zebra shooting

Bodycam footage shows what led to 'aggressive' Ohio zebra shooting

11:16am

0:44

Baby girl dies after mother and brother killed in Sydney crash

Baby girl dies after mother and brother killed in Sydney crash

11:04am

Melbourne doctor accused of slitting wife's throat with knife, pen

Melbourne doctor accused of slitting wife's throat with knife, pen

Tue, Mar 14

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Environmentalists despair at state of Gisborne river following cyclone

Environmentalists despair at state of Gisborne river following cyclone

17 mins ago

Biden says Jimmy Carter has asked him to deliver his eulogy

Biden says Jimmy Carter has asked him to deliver his eulogy

34 mins ago

NRL order 11-day stand down after concussions

NRL order 11-day stand down after concussions

52 mins ago

Mosque attacks gave Auckland woman confidence to start wearing hijab

Mosque attacks gave Auckland woman confidence to start wearing hijab

5:13pm

Man's teeth removed in week-long Sydney kidnap ordeal

Man's teeth removed in week-long Sydney kidnap ordeal

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6