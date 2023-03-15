Bodycam footage shows what led to 'aggressive' Ohio zebra shooting

Bodycam footage shows the moment sheriff deputies fatally shot an "aggressive" zebra which attacked its owner in Ohio on Sunday.

The attack occurred about 5.30pm in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff's deputies responded to the home and found the man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground.

The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy's cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff's office said.

One deputy was able to briefly scare it away using their cruiser's horn and sirens, but the zebra continued to charge at deputies and other first responders and eventually was shot and killed.

It was not clear what caused the zebra's aggressive behaviour, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.

The zebra's owner was hospitalised but is expected to recover. No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.

Zebras are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law.