Zebra attacks owner before being fatally shot by Ohio law

1:28pm
File image: Zebra.

File image: Zebra. (Source: istock.com)

A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man's arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 5:30pm on Sunday in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and found the man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground.

The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff's office said.

One deputy was able to briefly scare it away using their cruiser’s horn and sirens, but the zebra continued to charge at deputies and other first responders and eventually was shot and killed.

It was not clear what caused the zebra's aggressive behaviour, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.

The zebra's owner was hospitalised but is expected to recover. No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.

Zebras are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law.

