Saifiti accepts harshest high-tackle ban in five years

Newcastle prop Jacob Saifiti has accepted the harshest grading for a high-tackle in almost six years as the Knights scramble to field a team for round three.

Late in the Knights' 14-12 defeat of the Wests Tigers, referee Peter Gough sent Saifiti from the field for knocking Jake Simpkin to the ground with a hit that appeared to leave the hooker unconscious.

On Monday morning, the NRL match review committee (MRC) categorised Saifiti's hit as a grade three reckless high tackle, the worst grading possible for a high shot, and suggested a five-match ban with an early guilty plea.

The MRC has not handed down a grade three reckless high tackle charge since September 2017, when Sydney Roosters prop Zane Tetevano laid a hit on Gold Coast's Ben Nakubuwai that required the Titans player to leave the field in a medicab.

The tackle was so long ago the NRL's judiciary library, available for clubs to try and downgrade charges based on similar offences, does not date back that far.

The Knights opted not to risk losing for Saifiti for six weeks by taking their case to the judiciary and fighting for a downgrade, as a result compounding their personnel woes.

Newcastle will need to seek special dispensation from the NRL to use players from outside their top-30 roster in order to name a 22-man squad for Friday's clash with the Dolphins.

The Knights have 28 players on top-30 contracts but only 19 are free to play in their first home game of the season at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Newcastle have four development players on their roster for 2023 but cannot use them without an exemption until round 11.

Saifiti joins Kalyn Ponga (concussion), Jayden Brailey (concussion), Tyson Frizell (ankle), Kurt Mann (calf), Jack Johns (ankle), Adam Elliott (groin), Simi Sasagi (shoulder) and Krystian Mapapalangi (shoulder) as unavailable for round three.

There is no guarantee the Knights will welcome key players back for the round four match against Canberra, either.

Ponga is recovering from his fourth head knock in the space of 10 months and will likely be given ample time to recover, while prized recruit Elliott is out until at least round six.

The Knights are yet to publicly confirm a time frame for the return of Brailey and Frizell, two of their senior forwards.