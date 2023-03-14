Rivalries spurring Kiwi athletes to top results

Some intense rivalries are pushing a few of New Zealand's top athletes up the world rankings and towards World Championship success.

Fierce shot put and pole vault competitions will continue at the season-ending track and field event in Auckland this week.

Former World Champion and two-time Olympic bronze medalist Tom Walsh has decided to extend his New Zealand season to take on Jacko Gill once again at the Sir Graeme Douglas International Meeting in Auckland on Thursday.

Walsh will get the opportunity to avenge his defeat to rival Jacko Gill at the New Zealand Track & Field Championships in Wellington earlier this month.

Walsh had originally planned to finish his season after his outing in the capital, but after Gill ended his 13-year reign as national champion he has opted to compete at the Trusts Arena in an effort to produce a much-improved performance.

At Newtown Park, Gill, the Commonwealth silver medallist, was in terrific form, powering the 7.26kg shot out to 21.80m - the second best performance of his career - while a below par Walsh had to settle for a best of 21.25m.

Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill share a moment after the final. (Source: Photosport)

"I was very disappointed with my performance in Wellington," said Walsh. "I went into nationals hoping to win, and to throw poorly and for Jacko to win that comp unchallenged was very frustrating," said Walsh.

"I didn't handle the pressure very well at nationals. It is the top six inches that make the difference, and by competing up in Auckland I hope to handle that pressure better this time around."

Five years ago at the meeting Walsh fired out his monster New Zealand resident record of 22.67m.

"The Sir Graeme Douglas is one of the big meets in New Zealand, it's a good circle, close to the crowd and I know Jacko is in good shape and will want to throw far again. But it has been a happy hunting ground for me in the past, and I just hope to manage any stresses and thrive in that environment."

Meanwhile Eliza McCartney and Olivia McTaggart are hopeful the strength in depth in domestic women's pole vault will help inspire some leading heights at the meeting.

Eliza McCartney clears 4.85m at the 2019 Potts Classic. (Source: Photosport)

Kiwi vaulters have been on fire in 2023 with McCartney edging a tight battle on countback with a clearance of 4.61m to win gold at the Nationals and McTaggart posting a PB and World Championship entry standard vault of 4.71m at the Auckland Championships.

In that latter competition, McCartney once again cleared 4.61m and Commonwealth bronze medallist, Imogen Ayris, set a PB of 4.51m - so the re-match between the trio is keenly anticipated in West Auckland.

McTaggart believes a combination of improved strength and speed have contributed to her red-hot form in 2023 and now she has banked the World Championship entry standard, the 23-year-old athlete is optimistic there is more to come.

"The fact that I now have 4.71m means I can relax a bit more," said McTaggart, who finished sixth at the 2022 World Indoor Championships and fourth at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. "And when I'm relaxed and calm is when I'm having fun, and that's when I jump my best.

"I wouldn't be surprised on Thursday if I have another height in that range, although I'm not going in there with too many expectations, I just want to have fun. I'm sure it will be a good night. I'm really excited."

Olivia McTaggart vaults at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

For reinvigorated Eliza, the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist, she is hoping to perform well at the Trusts Arena, a venue which played a key role in her long road to recovery after several injury disrupted seasons.

"I spent a year training twice a week at Trusts Arena as I recovered from my past injuries," said the 26-year-old North Harbour Bays athlete. "It is a place I'm familiar with and I've spent a lot of time sprinting up those 72 odd steps adjacent to the 100m start and using the bounding stairs near the grandstand for plyometrics.

McCartney boasts some happy memories of the Sir Graeme Douglas International having posted a PB of 4.82m off a shortened run up at the 2017 edition and she has a couple of objectives for the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze meet on Thursday.

"The main goal for the season is to achieve the 4.71m entry standard for the World Championships. It would also be ideal to compete in at least five competitions to get a world ranking again (because of Eliza's lack of competitions in recent years she currently has no world ranking)," Eliza said.

"I'm sure it will be another competitive competition because of the high standard of pole vault in New Zealand at the moment. I love the camaraderie and friendly rivalry between the girls, it is going to be exciting to watch."

