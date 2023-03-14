Post-cyclone conditions in Karekare 'mayhem' - residents

A month on from Cyclone Gabrielle making landfall and residents of a coastal Auckland settlement are trying to get back to normal, despite being surrounded by devastation.

By Finn Blackwell for rnz.co.nz

Karekare was completely cut-off for a time from the rest of the city, without power or internet service.

Now, access to the community is still limited to residents, with essential goods being dropped in via helicopter.

Following Piha Rd, the entrance to Karekare remains monitored and safety coned.

Local artist and resident Ted Scott was there to guide RNZ into the town.

Large portions of cliffs have come down, both from above and below the roads, making access into Karekare treacherous.

Scott said life in the coastal community had become surreal.

"We're surrounded by all this mayhem, where the landscape's completely obliterated in spots, and then in other areas it's just as it was before," he said.

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

Back at his home, where the emergency service helicopter lands to deliver goods, he says there's still so much work to be done.

"There's a lot to be learnt here, I mean this storm was really horrendous, it's really socked it to the environment," he said.

Ted goes up and down the main road everyday on his farm buggy, delivering food prepared by residents to roading staff as they do repairs.

Those who have stayed in Karekare, around 180 people, have banded together to create a hub, where those unable to leave town are able to pick up groceries and everyday essentials.

Sarah Cannon volunteered part of her property, near the local fire station, as a base of operations.

She said the hub is there to help.

"Everybody just gets on with it, we're kind of used to bad weather and things happening, we're a pretty resilient community," she said.

Sarah said there were those who were still reluctant to drive up to the hub for supplies.

Those residents had food packaged and dropped off for them.

For her, restoring access on the roads is a priority.