NSW couple win $1 million twice in same Lotto draw

A New South Wales couple won $1 million twice in the same Lotto draw after both purchasing tickets without the other's knowledge.

The pair, who wish to remain anonymous, outlined how the lucky windfalls occurred to 9News.

﻿"It's actually a funny story as to why we ended up with the same entry twice," the man said.

"I forgot to put my wife's numbers on last week, and she wasn't too happy with me. So, this week I thought I'd put them on twice (on Monday and Wednesday's draw) to make up for it.

"Lo and behold, this morning she kept crossing off number after number on her ticket, and once we realised we'd won $1 million on one ticket, I thought I should probably tell her about the second identical ticket too."

It was a win long coming, as the woman had been playing the same numbers for the last 30 years.

﻿"I can't believe this has happened to us," her husband told 9News.

The couple hopes to use the money to buy their daughter a house and set up their family for life.

﻿"Once we've done that, then we can enjoy whatever is left," the woman said.

"I'd love to travel around Australia and see all the parts of our country I haven't seen."