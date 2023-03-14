Cricket
AAP

Latham to lead Black Caps for ODI series against Sri Lanka

40 mins ago
Tom Latham celebrates his ODI century against the Netherlands in Hamilton.

Tom Latham celebrates his ODI century against the Netherlands in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

Tom Latham will lead New Zealand's one-day international team in the three-match series against Sri Lanka later this month with regulars such as Kane Williamson set to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Williamson (Gujarat Titans), Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders), Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner (both Chennai Super Kings) will be released after the current Test series against Sri Lanka.

Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad) will leave the squad after the first ODI.

The three-match series begins on March 25 and ends on March 31, the same day the 2023 IPL season kicks off.

Tom Blundell and Will Young are back in the squad while uncapped pair Chad Bowes and Ben Lister have been called up. Lister, Mark Chapman and Henry Nicholls will join the squad ahead of the second ODI.

"Chad has been impressive for a number of seasons at the top of the order for Canterbury as well as being an excellent fielder," coach Gary Stead said on Monday.

"We are set to play 16 white ball matches between now and the start of May so there will be a number of chances for players to test themselves in familiar and unfamiliar conditions."

Black Caps ODI Squad

Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen (ODI 1), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (ODI 2 & 3), Lockie Ferguson (ODI 1), Matt Henry, Ben Lister (ODI 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls (ODI 2 & 3), Glenn Phillips (ODI 1), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

CricketBlack Caps

SHARE

More Stories

Coming up clutch: Williamson the king of fourth innings chases

Coming up clutch: Williamson the king of fourth innings chases

Once again New Zealand's premier batsman has anchored a fourth innings run chase and once again, he’s got the Black Caps over the line.

7:07am

0:37

Williamson's heroics lead NZ to epic last-ball win over Sri Lanka

Williamson's heroics lead NZ to epic last-ball win over Sri Lanka

Needing one to win off the final ball of the game, Williamson and an injured Neil Wagner scampered through for a bye.

8:45pm

0:37

Mathews puts Sri Lanka in charge against Black Caps

Mathews puts Sri Lanka in charge against Black Caps

Sun, Mar 12

Doug Bracewell called into Black Caps squad for second Test

Doug Bracewell called into Black Caps squad for second Test

Sun, Mar 12

Tickner's three wickets wraps up dominant third day for NZ

Tickner's three wickets wraps up dominant third day for NZ

Sat, Mar 11

0:37

Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

Sat, Mar 11

0:31

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

National median house prices decrease 13.9% year-on-year – REINZ

National median house prices decrease 13.9% year-on-year – REINZ

40 mins ago

Latham to lead Black Caps for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Latham to lead Black Caps for ODI series against Sri Lanka

42 mins ago

Poisoned meatballs reportedly kill three dogs at race in France

Poisoned meatballs reportedly kill three dogs at race in France

43 mins ago

BBC backtracks on Lineker over tweet slamming UK asylum plan

BBC backtracks on Lineker over tweet slamming UK asylum plan

8:31am

Watch: King Charles welcomed with pōwhiri for Commonwealth Day address

0:31

Watch: King Charles welcomed with pōwhiri for Commonwealth Day address

8:19am

Texas girl, 3, accidentally shoots and kills sister, 4

Texas girl, 3, accidentally shoots and kills sister, 4
1
2
3
4
5
6