Former Kiwis wing Isaako flying again under Bennett at Dolphins

'The Iceman' is back in the form of Dolphins winger Jamayne Isaako, who has credited being coached by Wayne Bennett again for his superb start to the 2023 NRL season.

"I owe Wayne everything. He's helped bring my confidence back," Isaako told AAP.

The 26-year-old scored two tries in the Dolphins inaugural 28-18 win over the Sydney Roosters and landed four from four in the 20-14 victory over Canberra in wet and wild conditions at Redcliffe to be the competition's leading point-scorer after two rounds with 24 points.

In Isaako's breakout season under Bennett at the Broncos in 2018 he was Dally M rookie of the year and the competition's leading point-scorer, making history to be the first player to achieve the double.

Everything he touched turned to gold and he made his Test debut for New Zealand as a result.

With the boot or in general play he was unflappable and a match-winner in the tight moments, earning himself the moniker in the media of 'The Iceman'.

After Bennett was sacked by the Broncos at the end of 2018, Isaako's form never hit those early heights and he became inconsistent.

Jamayne Isaako makes a run for the Kiwis against Great Britain in 2019. (Source: Photosport)

"Wayne has always backed me. We have a great connection," Isaako told AAP in the Dolphins sheds after the Raiders win.

"Running out on the field I obviously have full confidence in my coach, but knowing the full confidence he has in me helps me play to the best of my ability.

"Obviously errors were a major concern with me, so Wayne wanted me to eliminate the errors out of my game.

"At the start of this season he had a couple of other boys ahead of me here at the Dolphins but I am not one to kick cans.

"I was willing to work hard and earn another opportunity and I got given my chance in round one.

"I knew I couldn't disappoint. I went out there and did my best, and more than anything I am just glad we have been able to win both weeks."

Isaako signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in December of 2021, when he was still at the Broncos, keeping him at the club until the end of 2025.

Three months later he joined the Gold Coast for the rest of 2022. Reuniting with Bennett was a dream come true.

"I didn't think it was going to happen. I definitely thought that ship had sailed but the opportunity came up when Wayne got appointed head coach here at the Dolphins," Isaako said.

"I was on my last year of a contract at the Broncos and I thought it was just meant to be.

"I am definitely happy to be back under Wayne again."