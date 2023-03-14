Burst drinking water pipe triggers large slip in Lower Hutt

Houses have been evacuated in the Lower Hutt suburb of Point Howard and 75 are without power after a large slip in the area.

Cordons had been set up at Howard Road early this afternoon, and 10 households were evacuated due to the risk of the slip moving again.

Wellington Water said a burst pipe brought down the slip, and it warned it was cutting off all water supplies to Point Howard while services were being restored.

Hutt City Council said it was unsure how long the water supply would be turned off for.

Residents were asked to conserve water and fill up bottles to ensure they had enough to get by.

Wellington Electricity said 75 households were without power as a result of the slip taking down powerlines.

It had also severed a gas line and Fire and Emergency (FENZ) staff asked Point Howard residents to stay in their homes.

FENZ shift manager Chris Dalton said they were working with Hutt City Council and power and gas companies to make services safe and assess the extent of the damage.

In a post on social media, Hutt City Council said residents in the wider area may also experience disruptions.

"We're also asking residents to conserve water, avoid flushing toilets, and avoid unnecessary water usage to minimise the impacts of water disruptions in the area.

"If any residents have safety concerns or believe they are in danger, please call 111. We will post updates as they become available to us."

One resident on Howard Road, Debbie, said the first they knew about the slip and gas leak was when emergency services knocked on the door looking for the owner of a car in their way, which belonged to their visitor.

FENZ assistant commander Gareth Hughes said it would take some time for the area to return to normal but they were aiming to have services up and running as soon as possible.

Some residents in the cordoned off area can only leave their house on foot.

