US, South Korea begin drills after North Korean missile test

9:50pm
US Army vehicles are seen in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea.

US Army vehicles are seen in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

The South Korean and US militaries launched their biggest joint military exercises in years Monday, as North Korea said it conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests in apparent protest of the drills it views as an invasion rehearsal.

North Korea's missile tests Sunday signal the country likely will conduct provocative weapons testing activities during the US-South Korean drills that are to run for 11 days.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel its rivals’ "frantic war preparation moves".

The South Korean-US drills include a computer simulation called the Freedom Shield 23 and several combined field training exercises, collectively known as the Warrior Shield FTX.

South Korean and US authorities didn't immediately disclose details of Monday's drills.

They said the field exercises would return to the scale of their earlier largest field training called Foal Eagle that was last held in 2018.

A recent US military statement said the field exercises are to further enhance the two militaries' "cooperation through air, land, sea, space, cyber and special operations, and improve upon tactics, techniques and procedures".

North Korea said in state media that its launches of two cruise missiles from a submarine off its east coast showed its resolve to respond with “overwhelming powerful” force to the intensifying military maneouvres by "the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces".

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a cruise missile the country test-fired from a submarine off the east coast of North Korea.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a cruise missile the country test-fired from a submarine off the east coast of North Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

The North's official Korean Central News Agency on Monday called the missiles "strategic" weapons and said their launches verified the operation posture of the country's "nuclear war deterrence." This implies that North Korea aims to arm the cruise missiles with nuclear warheads.

The reported launch details show Japan, including US military bases in Okinawa, is within striking distance of the cruise missiles, if they are fired from the North’s eastern waters, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

He added the weapons could reach even the US Pacific territory of Guam if the submarine could operate at a greater distance from North Korean waters.

Sunday's actions were the North’s first underwater missile launches since it test-fired a weapon from a silo under an inland reservoir last October.

North Korea's command of submarine-launched missile systems would make it harder for adversaries to detect launches in advance and would provide the North with retaliatory attack capability.

Experts say it would take years, extensive resources and major technological improvements for the heavily sanctioned nation to build a fleet of several submarines that could travel quietly in seas and reliably execute strikes.

Kim Dong-yub, the professor, said Sunday's tests were the North’s first known launches of cruise missiles from a submarine as its previous underwater launches all involved ballistic missiles.

He said that North Korea is pushing to obtain various types of missiles and launch platforms to boost its ability to evade detection before launch or interception during flight.

South Korean protesters hold signs during a rally to oppose to the planned the joint military exercises between the US and South Korea.

South Korean protesters hold signs during a rally to oppose to the planned the joint military exercises between the US and South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

South Korea’s military confirmed the latest North Korean missile launches, saying they were fired from a submarine in waters near the North’s eastern port city of Sinpo on Sunday. Sinpo has a major submarine-building shipyard.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that it maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.

It said the South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analysing details of Sunday’s launches.

After a record number of missile tests last year, North Korea has carried out several additional rounds since January 1 Before Sunday’s launches, the country also test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile potentially capable of reaching the mainland US; short-range, nuclear-capable missiles designed to hit South Korea; and other weapons.

Experts say Kim, who sees his nuclear arsenal as his best security guarantee, is trying to pressure the United States into accepting the North as a legitimate nuclear power and relax international economic sanctions.

North Korea sees regular South Korea-US military exercises as a major security threat, though the allies say their drills are defensive. Some observers say North Korea uses its rivals’ drills as a pretext to test weapons and modernise its nuclear arsenal to secure an upper hand in dealings with the United States.

In past years, the US and South Korea cancelled or scaled back some drills to pursue diplomatic efforts to denuclearise North Korea and out of concern about the Covid-19 pandemic. The two countries once more expanded exercises after North Korea conducted more than 70 missile tests in 2022 and adopted an increasingly aggressive nuclear doctrine.

