Associated Press

Oscars 2023: First look as stars walk new champagne carpet

39 mins ago
James Hong, co-star of best-picture favourite Everything Everywhere All at Once.
A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars are reconvening today for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history.

Stars are streaming down the red carpet — or, this year, the champagne-coloured carpet — at the Dolby in Los Angeles. After several days of rain in and around Los Angeles, the sun is out again for a ceremony the Academy Awards are hoping is less stormy than last year.

James Hong, co-star of best-picture favourite Everything Everywhere All at Once arrived with googly eyes on his tie, a reference to one of the film's absurdist props.

Jimmy Kimmel, the show’s first solo emcee in five years, is hosting for the third time. The late-night comedian has promised to make some jokes about The Slap; it would be “ridiculous” not to, he said.

Bill Kramer, chief executive of the film academy, has said that it was important, given what happened last year, to have “a host in place who can really pivot and manage those moments.”

“Nobody got hit when I hosted the show,” Kimmel bragged tongue in cheek Thursday on “Good Morning America." “Everybody was well-behaved at my Oscars.”

Kimmel will preside over a ceremony that could see big wins for the best-picture favourites, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s action-comedy indie hit comes in with a leading 11 nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Producers are giving some aspects of the Oscars a makeover. The carpet is champagne-coloured, not red. The broadcast has been planned to be more interactive than ever.

There were surprises before the show even got started. Just days after producers had said Lady Gaga wouldn't be performing her nominated song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, a person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed today the pop superstar would perform, after all.

