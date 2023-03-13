Entertainment
Associated Press

Naatu Naatu wins Oscar, brings musical spotlight to India

4:27pm
M M Keeravaani arrives at the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon.

M M Keeravaani arrives at the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon. (Source: Associated Press)

M M Keeravaani has brought the spotlight back to India after an Oscar musical win.

Keeravaani won best original song for his joyously energetic anthem Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. The music was written by Keeravaani, and the lyrics by Chandrabose.

Keeravaani delighted the Oscar audience by saying he grew up listening to The Carpenters and then began singing the band's Top of the World with new lyrics, including “RRR has to win/Pride of every Indian.”

Naatu Naatu is one of the most memorable sequences from the Telegu-language action epic RRR with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr.

Naatu Naatu has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up more than 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a TikTok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off. South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok’s rendition went viral.

In a recent interview, Keeravaani said he felt compelled to use the Oscars’ platform to highlight other artists from India.

“It’s important so that more and more music and talented artists from my country can have a chance to get this kind of recognition so that the world embraces India music more than ever,” he said.

Other best original song nominees were Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, a song she collaborated on with Tems, director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Goransson; Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand with BloodPop; Diane Warren’s Tell It Like a Woman and This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. The latter track was created by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott, who, along with his band Son Lux was also nominated for best original score.

