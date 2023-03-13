Politics
Full video: Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet news conference

3:52pm
Poll: Labour could lead coalition govt, Luxon slumps in PM ratings

The 1News Kantar Public poll places Te Pāti Māori in the kingmaker role again, with the numbers to secure a Labour-Green-Te Pāti Māori coalition in the Beehive.

31 mins ago

Eight programmes have been scrapped or deferred as part of Chris Hipkins' focus on "bread and butter" issues.

4:43pm

4:01pm

4:00pm

11:36am

10:09am

Stop-work meeting considered for Auckland bus driver's safety

