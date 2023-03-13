Entertainment
Associated Press

Kimmel takes aim at Smith slap during Oscars monologue

2:24pm

Jimmy Kimmel promised “no nonsense” at the 95th Academy Awards today as Hollywood reconvened for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Oscar history.

The telecast, airing live on ABC, opened traditionally, with a montage of the year's films (with Kimmel edited into a cockpit in “op Gun: Maverick) and a lengthy monologue. Kimmel, hosting for the third time, didn't dive right into revisiting Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at last year's ceremony.

But after a number of jokes — including one that noted two stars of Encino Man, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser are nominated — Kimmel added that there are numerous Irish actors up for Oscars, “which means the odds of another fight on stage just went way up.”

The late-night comedian struggled to find lessons from last year's incident, which was followed by Smith winning best actor. If anyone tried any violence this year, he said, “You will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech.”

But Kimmel said anyone who wanted to “get jiggy with it” this year will have to come through a fearsome battalion of bodyguards, including Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg and his show's “security guard” Guillermo Rodriguez.

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins

Curtis won best supporting actress and Quan won best supporting actor.

2:18pm

Singer's choice of Oscars attire causes online stir

Singer's choice of Oscars attire causes online stir

Many people think Tems' tall white dress wasn't the best choice for the glitzy Hollywood ceremony.

2:03pm

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

Sun, Mar 12

Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde leads Razzie Award winners

Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde leads Razzie Award winners

Sun, Mar 12

Review: Champions, the feel-good comedy 30 years too late

Review: Champions, the feel-good comedy 30 years too late

Sat, Mar 11

1:59

Review: Triangle of Sadness, the high-brow gross-out comedy of the year

Review: Triangle of Sadness, the high-brow gross-out comedy of the year

Sat, Mar 11

2:01

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

17 injured in minibus, motorhome crash near Waitomo Caves

17 injured in minibus, motorhome crash near Waitomo Caves

18 mins ago

Ponga's immediate NRL future in doubt after latest concussion

0:28

Ponga's immediate NRL future in doubt after latest concussion

37 mins ago

Kiwis returning home snapping up West Coast businesses

Kiwis returning home snapping up West Coast businesses

56 mins ago

State of emergency ends tomorrow in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti

State of emergency ends tomorrow in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti

2:24pm

Kimmel takes aim at Smith slap during Oscars monologue

0:33

Kimmel takes aim at Smith slap during Oscars monologue

2:18pm

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins
1
2
3
4
5
6