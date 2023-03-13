Kimmel takes aim at Smith slap during Oscars monologue

Jimmy Kimmel promised “no nonsense” at the 95th Academy Awards today as Hollywood reconvened for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Oscar history.

The telecast, airing live on ABC, opened traditionally, with a montage of the year's films (with Kimmel edited into a cockpit in “op Gun: Maverick) and a lengthy monologue. Kimmel, hosting for the third time, didn't dive right into revisiting Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at last year's ceremony.

But after a number of jokes — including one that noted two stars of Encino Man, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser are nominated — Kimmel added that there are numerous Irish actors up for Oscars, “which means the odds of another fight on stage just went way up.”

The late-night comedian struggled to find lessons from last year's incident, which was followed by Smith winning best actor. If anyone tried any violence this year, he said, “You will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech.”

But Kimmel said anyone who wanted to “get jiggy with it” this year will have to come through a fearsome battalion of bodyguards, including Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg and his show's “security guard” Guillermo Rodriguez.