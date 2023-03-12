World
AAP

Swimmers bare all for Sydney nudie dip after hiatus

3:20pm
Swimmers celebrate after taking part in the Sydney Skinny.

Swimmers celebrate after taking part in the Sydney Skinny. (Source: Getty)

More than 1000 Aussies have bared all in the world's largest annual nude swim, which has returned after a three-year hiatus.

The hundreds of swimmers plunged starkers into the water off Cobbler's Beach for the Sydney Skinny in the city's north on Sunday.

The event fell short of breaking the record for the all-time largest skinny dipping event, set in 2018 when 2505 naked women participated in the Irish Strip and Dip.

However, that didn't put a dampener on it for Sunday's participants, who were revelling in the energetic atmosphere and "gorgeous" water temperatures.

It was fantastic for the event to be back for the first time since 2019, Sydney Skinny owner and organiser Tania Taylor said.

About 1300 people were estimated to have taken part in Sunday's event.

"We tried [to break the record], but it's been three years away and people are slowly coming back to events," Taylor said.

"Everybody's had such a wonderful time and I'm sure that once they see what we've done today, they'll want to be in next year's one, so next year will be bigger and better."

The event was designed to get people out of their comfort zones and encourage them to embrace their bodies, Taylor said.

This year's swim was part of a collaboration with charity Skin Check Champions to help raise awareness of the importance of skin cancer checks.

Among the bare bathers was Casey Burgess, former member of children's musical group Hi-5.

She swam on behalf of her family members who have battled skin cancer and melanoma.

"Skin cancer has rocked my world countless times... that's why I'm taking a dive," she said.

Burgess lauded the sense of community and togetherness at the event, saying she was still on a high from her swim on Sunday morning.

"When you're actually swimming with joy and you're with a bunch of people, it feels different to swimming laps in a pool," she said.

"I didn't think I'd be able to do it and then, there I was.

"We were all laughing, everyone was through the whole swim saying, 'how amazing is this?'"

Nude beachgoers at the Sydney Skinny could opt for either a 300m harbour swim or a 900m plunge.

Every year, about 2000 swimmers brave Hobart's chilly River Derwent during the Dark Mofo nude solstice swim.

In November, Sydneysiders also stripped en masse and swam at Bondi Beach as part of a large-scale artwork for renowned photographer Spencer Tunick.

WorldAustralia

SHARE

More Stories

More rain on the way as record-breaking QLD flood peaks

More rain on the way as record-breaking QLD flood peaks

Major flood alerts remain active in Burketown, about 2000 kilometres northwest of Brisbane, after water levels at the Albert River exceeded seven metres on Sunday.

5:05pm

Evacuations in Queensland as worst-ever floods near peak

Evacuations in Queensland as worst-ever floods near peak

The Albert River at Burketown has already surpassed the record 6.78-metre flood of 2011.

Sat, Mar 11

Bus driver gave Queensland kids lollies before hospitalisations

Bus driver gave Queensland kids lollies before hospitalisations

Fri, Mar 10

One-in-five adults can't name a heart attack symptom

One-in-five adults can't name a heart attack symptom

Fri, Mar 10

14 Queensland students hospitalised after eating lollies on bus

14 Queensland students hospitalised after eating lollies on bus

Fri, Mar 10

Flying coffees forecast for Australia's suburbs

Flying coffees forecast for Australia's suburbs

Fri, Mar 10

Latest

Popular

38 mins ago

PM hopes schools and pre-schools strike can be averted

PM hopes schools and pre-schools strike can be averted

6:01pm

Former US VP Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan 6

Former US VP Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan 6

5:34pm

Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

5:05pm

More rain on the way as record-breaking QLD flood peaks

More rain on the way as record-breaking QLD flood peaks

4:36pm

Health complaints process 'slow and ardous' - complainant

Health complaints process 'slow and ardous' - complainant

4:06pm

Toxic algae kills thousands of fish off Florida coast

Toxic algae kills thousands of fish off Florida coast
1
2
3
4
5
6