New Zealand
1News

Four people in hospital, streets shut after Pukekohe incident

41 mins ago
A file image of a police officer with a rifle next to a police car.

A file image of a police officer with a rifle next to a police car. (Source: 1News)

Several streets have been cordoned off, and four have been hospitalised following a 'disorder incident' in Auckland's Pukekohe.

St John says the incident occurred around 1pm on Birdwood Road, with four people sustaining injuries. One is in serious condition, while three are in moderate condition.

All four have been transported to hospital.

Police are asking locals to avoid the cordoned off areas.

Locals have reported hearing gunshots and seeing several police cars in the area.

More to come.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Man with 'unexplained injuries' found dead in Auckland car park

Man with 'unexplained injuries' found dead in Auckland car park

Police say they were called to the scene on Symonds St at about 5.20am.

7:03am

Bus driver seriously injured in Auckland stabbing

Bus driver seriously injured in Auckland stabbing

The incident occurred on White Swan Rd, in Mt Roskill, at about 7.45pm.

10:06pm

Kiwis warned to avoid 'distinctive' beer that could contain meth

Kiwis warned to avoid 'distinctive' beer that could contain meth

10:05pm

New safety initiative for Wellington CBD a 'game-changer'

New safety initiative for Wellington CBD a 'game-changer'

7:15pm

2:20

Helen White selected as Labour candidate for Mt Albert

Helen White selected as Labour candidate for Mt Albert

Sat, Mar 11

3:30

Queenstown bank ram-raided in front of stunned bystanders

Queenstown bank ram-raided in front of stunned bystanders

Sat, Mar 11

0:27

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

41 mins ago

BREAKING

Four people in hospital, streets shut after Pukekohe incident

Four people in hospital, streets shut after Pukekohe incident

1:58pm

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

1:43pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks during visit to Auckland's Big Gay Out

Full video: Hipkins speaks during visit to Auckland's Big Gay Out

1:23pm

Extending fuel tax cut won't raise emissions - Hipkins

9:31

Extending fuel tax cut won't raise emissions - Hipkins

1:14pm

3 injured, road blocked following 2-car collision in Featherston

3 injured, road blocked following 2-car collision in Featherston
1
2
3
4
5
6