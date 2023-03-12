Cricket
Associated Press

Ouch! South African bowler ruptures Achilles celebrating wicket

10:28am

South Africa spin bowler Keshav Maharaj requires surgery and is facing a long absence from cricket after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left heel while celebrating a wicket in the second Test against West Indies on Saturday.

Maharaj sustained a “complete rupture" of the tendon, Cricket South Africa said, and will meet with a surgeon on Monday.

The unusual injury saw Maharaj carried off the Wanderers field on a stretcher minutes after he got his second wicket in South Africa's series-clinching 284-run win. He later reappeared on crutches and with his left foot in a moon boot.

Maharaj had appealed for lbw against Kyle Mayers, it was given not out, and the South Africans asked for a TV review.

South Africa's bowler Keshav Maharaj on the lies on the ground after twisting his left foot while celebrating his second wicket against the West Indies.

South Africa's bowler Keshav Maharaj on the lies on the ground after twisting his left foot while celebrating his second wicket against the West Indies. (Source: Associated Press)

The review was successful and Maharaj threw his arms out and took one step as he set off on a celebratory run, then suddenly slumped to the floor and clutched his left leg.

He lay on his stomach grimacing in pain as his teammates, who were all standing next to him in a huddle waiting for the review decision, tried to help before medics arrived.

Maharaj had figures of 2-4 off 2.5 overs and South Africa's victory saw it sweep the two-Test series 2-0.

Cricket

SHARE

More Stories

Doug Bracewell called into Black Caps squad for second Test

Doug Bracewell called into Black Caps squad for second Test

Bracewell has 27 Test caps for New Zealand but hasn't played in the white clothing for the national side since 2016.

12:22pm

Tickner's three wickets wraps up dominant third day for NZ

Tickner's three wickets wraps up dominant third day for NZ

Blair Tickner's three dismissals added to the impressive batting efforts of Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry earlier in the day which gave the Black Caps an improbable lead over Sri Lanka.

8:05pm

0:37

Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

4:20pm

0:31

Watch: Man calmly takes one-handed catch while holding beer

Watch: Man calmly takes one-handed catch while holding beer

Sat, Mar 11

0:27

Bowlers keep Sri Lanka on top in 1st Test vs New Zealand

Bowlers keep Sri Lanka on top in 1st Test vs New Zealand

Fri, Mar 10

Sri Lanka blast 300 runs on opening day of rain-hit first Test

Sri Lanka blast 300 runs on opening day of rain-hit first Test

Thu, Mar 9

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

39 mins ago

BREAKING

Four people in hospital, streets shut after Pukekohe incident

Four people in hospital, streets shut after Pukekohe incident

1:58pm

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

1:43pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks during visit to Auckland's Big Gay Out

Full video: Hipkins speaks during visit to Auckland's Big Gay Out

1:23pm

Extending fuel tax cut won't raise emissions - Hipkins

9:31

Extending fuel tax cut won't raise emissions - Hipkins

1:14pm

3 injured, road blocked following 2-car collision in Featherston

3 injured, road blocked following 2-car collision in Featherston
1
2
3
4
5
6