More rain on the way as record-breaking QLD flood peaks

5:05pm
Flooding in Queensland has forced many to evacuate their homes.

Flooding in Queensland has forced many to evacuate their homes. (Source: Nine)

Historic flooding in northwest Queensland has peaked but is likely to continue over the coming days as emergency services prepare for recovery efforts after nearly 100 residents were evacuated.

Major flood alerts remain active in Burketown, about 2000 kilometres northwest of Brisbane, after water levels at the Albert River exceeded seven metres on Sunday, surpassing the 2011 record of 6.78 metres.

Heavy rain over the past week caused major flooding across various rivers, including the Nicholson and Leichhardt river catchments, which recorded up to 35mm in 24 hours.

Major flooding is occurring along the Albert River, while water levels along the Gregory River peaked at 12.3 metres.

With more showers and isolated thunderstorms forecast, emergency services expect peak flooding to continue through to Monday, with water heights across Burketown subject to change.

About 97 people were airlifted over 48 hours.

"Due to the current conditions, it is still unsafe for people to return to their homes," Queensland Police said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

"All displaced persons have been accommodated and are currently being supported by Queensland Community Recovery Services."

About 37 houses and two water pumping stations were taken off power due to safety concerns.

Burketown sewage and water treatment was also cut, while water reserves and food supplies are said to be good.

Mount Isa District Disaster Coordination Centre has commenced the preparation of the recovery phase.

Footage taken from a helicopter above the flood zone on Saturday showed the town and surrounding areas were already flooded.

Properties, roads and other infrastructure were inundated, with several aircraft shown perched on a rare strip of elevated concrete.

LifeFlight's special mission helicopter was deployed to the state's northwest for the first time ever as flooding continued, with the organisation on Sunday announcing the aircraft's arrival in Mount Isa.

A forecast for severe thunderstorms and rain in southeast Queensland was downgraded on Saturday but more rain is expected.

Several towns, cattle stations and isolated settlements in the southeast Gulf of Carpentaria remain cut off and are relying on supplies sent by air or barge after weeks of torrential rain.

